Model Claudia Schiffer, 55, Stuns in Plunging White Bathing Suit in Greece: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia Schiffer is proving age is just a number. The 55-year-old supermodel marked her birthday with a sun-soaked getaway in Greece and shared the glamorous moment with fans on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photos, the Love Actually star stunned in a dainty white one-piece with a plunging neckline as she posed by the pool. One shot showed Schiffer lounging on a bed inside a shaded gazebo with her hair flowing loosely over her shoulders. She then paired the look with oversized sunglasses and a long necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 55th birthday in Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

In another snap, the blonde beauty wrapped a mustard-colored beach towel around her swimsuit while stepping outside. “55 today, so lucky to have a happy and healthy birthday!! 🎉,” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Her followers quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes. “Happy solar return, my favorite superstar model of all time! Wishing all the best of the best. You're such an inspiration to the entire world 🎂🥂🥳❤️🎉,” one fan gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram The fashion icon wore a stunning white bathing suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful 🙏🏻🤍🎉," while one user added, “Welcome to 55!”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Schiffer also gave followers a peek at Hailey Bieber’s latest Rhode launch, Lemontini, a peptide lip gloss, which she included in her birthday photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

The supermodel has always kept it real when it comes to aging. “I think age should be celebrated and revered. There’s a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year,” she told Vogue Australia five years ago. “I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don’t try to look or feel younger; I embrace now. If you’re happy and healthy, the rest will follow.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram Fans filled the model's comments section with birthday wishes.

Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed her “number one beauty trick.” “I have a busy schedule, whether it’s work, being a mom, or spending time with my husband, so my morning and evening skincare routines are two of the few times in a day that I have to myself. It’s really important to take time for yourself for your mental health and wellbeing, but also the key to having good skin and slowing the signs of aging,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

The runway icon added, “So not a 'trick' as such, but having spent years on photoshoots with make-up being taken on and off, I learnt from a young age how important it is to take care of your skin. I’ve always been rigorous about cleansing and using natural skincare products that nourish and fortify your skin.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Claudia Schiffer believes aging should be celebrated.

Article continues below advertisement

For Schiffer, keeping her body moving is just as important. “When I started to have kids, I tried to be as healthy as possible, and by doing so, I feel my best today in my body and in myself overall. I work out by doing something different every day, from tennis or a yoga class, to a 15-minute abs class online or walking on the treadmill for an hour while watching a movie,” she explained.