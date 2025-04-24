NEWS Clever, Effective Activism: The Vegan Fashion Show Is Changing the Industry—While Making It Fun

Why this runway event is more than fashion—it’s a joyful, strategic force for animal rights.

Under the spotlights and camera flashes of one of Canada’s most stylish runways, a powerful form of activism is unfolding—and it’s not what most people expect. The Vegan Fashion Show blends fashion with smart strategy, creating a space where advocacy meets artistry, and change begins with curiosity instead of confrontation. “We’re not a vegan club,” says Vikki Lenola, Producer/ Director of The Vegan Fashion Show. “We’re a bridge between the vegan community and the fashion community—so we can learn from each other.”

Source: Jack Cosplay Vikki Lenola, a popular influencer and Producer/ Director of The Vegan Fashion Show making exciting announcements at the model casting.

From Model to Movement Builder The idea for the show was born during Vikki Lenola’s senior honours seminar while studying Environmental Studies at the University of Waterloo. She also holds a business diploma and completed an Effective Altruism fellowship through UCLA focused on animal advocacy. But Vikki Lenola’s experience extends far beyond academics. Over the past decade, she has worked as both a professional model and animal rights activist, bringing those worlds together through her work as the founder of Lenola PR, a highly sought-after public relations agency representing top talent, changemakers, entrepreneurs, vegan eco-fashion brands, and events like Planted Expo. She also provides pro bono PR support for the Freedom Food Alliance and is a proud ambassador for the Plant Based Treaty. Her years of advocacy have led to international recognition. In 2023, she was selected for ProVeg International’s Kickstarting for Good program in Germany, later returning to mentor others. She’s become a prominent figure in the vegan movement, speaking on stages alongside world-renowned voices like Dr. Michael Greger and Carleigh Bodrug. With hundreds of brand collaborations under her belt, Vikki Lenola knows exactly how to craft a compelling image—and how to use it as a force for good. “I’m here to serve vegan and sustainable brands because I believe they are a big part of the solution to a kinder, more sustainable world,” she says. “Making compassionate choices accessible to people is important.”

Special guests from the Bikini Report were at the scene for TV coverage with news anchor Serenity Cox and the Bikini Report’s executive producer, Marina Valmont.

Article continues below advertisement

Smart, Strategic, and Inclusive Every aspect of The Vegan Fashion Show—from the uniquely structured model casting events to hair and makeup artist meetings to backstage interactions—is designed to educate those within the fashion industry itself. “When we select models, it’s not just about looks,” Vikki told The Bikini Report during a recent televised interview. “We’re looking for a strong walk, but more importantly, a supportive attitude, good communication, and the ability to follow direction.” Vikki Lenola’s appearance was praised as striking, beautiful, and powerful—a positive representation of veganism within mainstream fashion. Vikki’s approach challenges the assumption that the show would focus on vegan models. “For every vegan model selected, three non-vegans—the model and their two guests—miss the chance to be educated by our presentations and on-stage talks,” she explains. “If we want to promote positive change within the fashion industry, we need to work with the people actually in it.” The team is happy to collaborate with “vegan allies” in fashion, such as multiple fashion week founders who have joined them as guest model judges over the years. This year’s guest model judge included African Fashion Week Toronto’s co-founder, Issac. Planning Coordinator Jessica Embro shares: “Being vegan myself, I am grateful to those who are allies in my workplace and personal life. Without those individuals, our voices for animals would even be further oppressed, and animal exploitation further hidden. This is one of the key reasons why we invite non-vegans to be part of the Vegan Fashion Show. Of course, all models must be open to our cause and our learning materials, but non-vegan models do provide a bridge between the vegan activist world and the non-vegan world, which is incredibly important.”

Source: ED Photo Vegan model Leila on The Vegan Fashion Show runway at Planted Expo Vancouver 24. Model holds a handbag made from biodegradable raffia by vegan fashion brand No. 49.

Article continues below advertisement

A Joyful Approach to Advocacy It’s no secret that the animal rights world is often associated with sadness and shock, but The Vegan Fashion Show is doing things differently. With high production value, next-gen materials, and diverse participants, the event attracts people who may never have otherwise explored veganism. Planning Coordinator Jessica Embro puts it beautifully: “The Vegan Fashion Show gives glamour to activism—while staying accessible to all audiences.” Jessica, who met Vikki while volunteering for Animal Justice, brings 15 years of sales experience, a marketing degree, plant-based nutrition certification, and a performance arts background to the team. She says working on the show has been transformative. “I’m vegan and I still learned so much about next-gen brands and materials,” she says. “We make learning accessible. And the feedback has been amazing—people leave wanting to know more.”

Source: Jack Cosplay Planning Coordinator Jessica Embro gave an educational presentation about vegan and sustainable fashion at the model casting. This year’s theme was aligned with World Water Day.

From One-Woman Operation to National Platform Despite being compared to major animal rights organizations with six-figure budgets and thousands of volunteers globally, The Vegan Fashion Show was organized solely by Vikki Lenola until 2025. Jessica’s arrival marked a turning point. “She saved the show from pausing,” Vikki says. “Now, it’s growing faster than ever.” From 2022 to 2023, The Vegan Fashion Show raised $10,000 for Animal Justice. In 2024, the show began partnering with large expos across Canada—including Planted Expo, VegTO, and soon the National Women’s Show; events with 10,000 to 25,000 attendees. The next show takes place May 11th, 2025, from 1–2 PM at Planted Expo Toronto—making it a perfect way to spend Mother’s Day. Tickets are available atwww.theveganfashionshow.org. Built on Fairness, Backed by Brands Hundreds of models apply to The Vegan Fashion Show every year, drawn by the opportunity to walk in a high-profile event featured in major publications. The model casting is more than just an audition—it’s a full experience with education, free model coaching, networking, and free food. The models audition in front of each other on a mock runway. Odd Burger, a Canadian fast food favourite, like Vikki, is also proudly an ambassador of the Plant Based Treaty. Odd Burger uses plant proteins made with simple food ingredients. Models raved: “Are you sure that’s not chicken?” and “Maybe I should be vegan—that was really good.” Several brands that share The Vegan Fashion Show’s values have naturally aligned with the event — not just in ethics, but in inclusivity. One example is THICK Leave-In, a wellness brand with sound therapy and products designed for all hair types, which reflects the show’s commitment to celebrating diversity both on and off the runway. Their involvement reinforces a key message: vegan fashion — and beauty — should be accessible and empowering for everyone.

Source: Jim Orgill Photography Model Nicole, wearing the vegan fashion brand Wuxly, for The Vegan Fashion Show.