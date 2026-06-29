Clive Davis' A-List Friends Mourn Music Executive as They Pay Respects at His New York City Funeral: See Photos

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A slew of A-listers paid their respects at the funeral of legendary record executive Clive Davis. Davis died on June 22 in New York City at 94 years old from age-related illness. His funeral was held in Manhattan on Monday, June 29. Dionne Warwick, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Kenny G and Barry Manilow were among the guests that watched him be laid to rest.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @OkMagazine/Instagram Clive Davis' funeral was chock full of mourners.

Source: MEGA Clive Davis' funeral was held on June 29 in New York City.

Celebrities poured out of a synagogue on the Upper East Side as Davis' casket was carried out. According to the New York Post, Keys gave a speech to honor the Arista Records Titan, whom she met at just 15 years old. "Clive, you are woven into the fabric of who I am, not just as an artist, as a woman. You showed me what it looks like to move through with integrity and intention," she said. "You showed me that excellence is not an accident, it's a devotion, a daily, relentless, beautiful devotion and I carry that with me everywhere I go."

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Source: MEGA Bruce Springsteen gave a speech in honor of his friend and mentor, Clive Davis.

"I honor you and I love you. I am because you believed I could be. Thank you for the music, for the vision, for the encouragement, for the, for the friendship," Keys added. "Thank you for seeing me fully, completely from the very beginning, even before I fully saw myself. With all my heart, all my soul, and every single note I've ever played." Keys signed with his J Records Label to release her debut album Songs in A Minor. Springsteen also took the stage to give a heartwarming speech about Davis' legacy, reported People.

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Source: MEGA Alicia Keys met Clive Davis when she was just 15 and spoke about what his mentorship meant to her.

"He guided the listening public toward so much powerful and inspiring music, and he not only loved music, Clive actually loved the people who made the music no matter how much of a pain in the a-- they were," Springsteen said. "And he loved those people deeply and permanently with his loyalty. He let me know that was always the way he felt about me. And I loved him back. I never felt nothing but love coming from Clive," he added. He described Davis as "big, bombastic and brave."

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Source: MEGA Adrien Brody attended Clive Davis' funeral with his girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

Hudson performed "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You." Warwick addressed the crowd, explaining that she met Davis before she'd been officially signed to a record company. She ended up signing with his Arista Records. "He was a dear friend," she said.

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Source: MEGA Several mourners were seen attending the Upper East Side funeral.

Warwick and Manilow paired up under Davis' label to release the 1979 album Dionne, which earned two Grammy's. "He believed in me from the very beginning," Manilow remembered at the funeral. "I'm going to miss him. Who am I going to argue with? Oh, Clive, I wish we could do it all again," Manilow added. "Thanks for everything, my friend."

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Source: MEGA Dionne Warwick referred to Clive Davis as a 'dear friend.'

Other A-listers in attendance at Davis' funeral included Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, Adrien Brody and Stevie Wonder. Davis, in many ways, has been credited with shaping modern music. His illustrious career takes credit for the stardom of Diddy, Kelly Clarkson and Whitney Houston. Throughout his long career, he was even known to mentor legends such as Aretha Franklin.

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Source: EGA Stevie Wonder was in attendance at the star-studded funeral.