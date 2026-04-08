'Clueless' Nick Cannon Faces Backlash for Praising Donald Trump: 'He Did What He Said He Was Going to Do'

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Nick Cannon is facing heat online after praising Donald Trump and blasting Democrats as the "party of the KKK." Cannon, 45, spoke about his controversial beliefs in a conversation with Amber Rose during an episode of his YouTube show, Nick Cannon's Big Drive.

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Nick Cannon Praised Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Nick Cannon claimed that Democrats were the 'party of the KKK.'

The model, 42, started the conversation by saying she was a "former liberal" who was now part of the Republican Party because "Democrats don't care about Black people." "I agree with you 100 percent. People don't know that Democrats is the party of the KKK," the Wild n Out star replied. "People don't know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves." Though the Republican Party was technically a driving force behind emancipation during the Civil War, in recent times, the KKK has been clear about its support for the right.

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Nick Cannon Said Donald Trump Is Doing What He 'Said He Was Going to Do'

Source: @BigDriveShow/YouTube Nick Cannon said he voted for Donald Trump.

While he shares similar conservative views with Rose, he admitted he just wasn't as "outspoken" about them. The media personality said he didn't necessarily "subscribe" himself to either party, instead agreeing with W.E.B. Du Bois, who called the American political system, “one evil party with two names.” Du Bois was a civil rights advocate and writer who founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909. Rose said she agreed with "a lot of things" that Trump's done during the second term of his presidency. "Motherf----- is cleaning house," Cannon interrupted. "He did what he said he was going to do."

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Fans Reacted to Nick Cannon's Controversial Views

Source: MEGA Fans called Nick Cannon and Amber Rose 'clueless' in the comments section.

A snippet of the conversation quickly made its rounds on social media, with many sounding off their harsh critiques in the comments section. "People will destroy themselves for ratings on a podcast. The blind leading the blind," said one user via X, while another added, "They both sound clueless." "She and Nick Cannon are tone deaf, woefully ignorant, not educated, nor informed regarding the complete facts surrounding the history of the Democratic Party," a third chimed in. "They both look and sound like Buffoons."

Amber Rose Spoke About Being 'Canceled'

Source: MEGA Amber Rose sparked backlash after speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention.