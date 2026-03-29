or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Nick Cannon Praises Donald Trump and Slams Democrats by Calling Them 'the Party of the KKK'

inset and image of trump and nick cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon praises Donald Trump and slammed Democrats as the 'party of the KKK.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 29 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon has nothing but love for Donald Trump and disdain for the Democratic Party.

The Wild 'n Out host, 45, revealed his thoughts about the current president, 79, on the March 27 episode of his talk show Big Drive with guest Amber Rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon Says the Republican Party 'Freed the Slaves'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BigDriveShow/YouTube

Nick Cannon spoke about the KKK and the Democratic Party on his driving show.

“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK [Ku Klux Klan],” Cannon said. “People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”

"Democrats don't care about Black people, and they don't care about people of color. And the Republicans do," Rose, 42, interjected.

Article continues below advertisement

Amber Rose Voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Election

image of amber rose and nick cannon
Source: @BigDriveShow/YouTube

Amber Rose appeared on a recent episode of Nick Cannon's show.

The model then described herself as a "former liberal," noting she switched sides to become a Republican in recent years and voted for Trump in 2024 election because “we had two options and he was by far the better option.”

"Both you and I have some conservative views. You're just a little bit more outspoken than I am," Cannon went on. "And honestly, I don't subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there's no such thing as two parties. It's just one evil party with two different names."

"We got the Gulf of America now! He's like the club. He's charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country," he said. "I f--- with Trump... He's cleaning house. He’s doing what he said he was going to do.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose backed Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Historically, several members of the Democratic Party in the 19th century following the Civil War were involved in the emergence of the Ku Klux Klan.

Several slavery abolitionists in the 1850s did formulate the modern-day Republican Party. Abraham Lincoln was a member of the conservative party at the time and signed his Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 — an executive order that contributed to the end of slavery.

Amber Rose Claims She Was 'Canceled' for Voting Red

image of amber rose
Source: MEGA

'Democrats don't care about Black people,' Amber Rose said.

As for Du Bois, he was a civil rights advocate and writer who founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909.

He actively spoke out against racism and campaigned for equality within the African-American community.

Rose also claimed her love and endorsement of Trump caused major backlash. "During the election, I was ‘canceled,’" Rose told Maxim last year. "Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.