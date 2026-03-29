Nick Cannon Praises Donald Trump and Slams Democrats by Calling Them 'the Party of the KKK'

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Nick Cannon has nothing but love for Donald Trump and disdain for the Democratic Party. The Wild 'n Out host, 45, revealed his thoughts about the current president, 79, on the March 27 episode of his talk show Big Drive with guest Amber Rose.

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Nick Cannon Says the Republican Party 'Freed the Slaves'

Source: @BigDriveShow/YouTube Nick Cannon spoke about the KKK and the Democratic Party on his driving show.

“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK [Ku Klux Klan],” Cannon said. “People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.” "Democrats don't care about Black people, and they don't care about people of color. And the Republicans do," Rose, 42, interjected.

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Amber Rose Voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Election

Source: @BigDriveShow/YouTube Amber Rose appeared on a recent episode of Nick Cannon's show.

The model then described herself as a "former liberal," noting she switched sides to become a Republican in recent years and voted for Trump in 2024 election because “we had two options and he was by far the better option.” "Both you and I have some conservative views. You're just a little bit more outspoken than I am," Cannon went on. "And honestly, I don't subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there's no such thing as two parties. It's just one evil party with two different names." "We got the Gulf of America now! He's like the club. He's charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country," he said. "I f--- with Trump... He's cleaning house. He’s doing what he said he was going to do.”

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Source: MEGA Amber Rose backed Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Historically, several members of the Democratic Party in the 19th century following the Civil War were involved in the emergence of the Ku Klux Klan. Several slavery abolitionists in the 1850s did formulate the modern-day Republican Party. Abraham Lincoln was a member of the conservative party at the time and signed his Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 — an executive order that contributed to the end of slavery.

Amber Rose Claims She Was 'Canceled' for Voting Red

Source: MEGA 'Democrats don't care about Black people,' Amber Rose said.