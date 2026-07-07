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CNN Staffers Panic as Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Leaves Network's Future in Jeopardy

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Source: MEGA

CNN staffers are reportedly in a frenzy over changes the Paramount-Warner Bros. deal could cause.

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July 7 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

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CNN staffers are reportedly panicking as Paramount Skydance completes it acquisition of the news network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I don’t have glimmers of hope and don’t see reasons for any,” a source told Variety on Tuesday, July 7, highlighting there is a strong concern that Paramount executives "don't know or don't care" about managing CNN for profit or for the future.

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Inside Paramount Skydance Acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

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Photo of CNN's Kaitlan Collins serves as one of the network's White House correspondents.
Source: MEGA

CNN's Kaitlan Collins serves as one of the network's White House correspondents.

Paramount Skydance agreed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in February in a $110 billion enterprise-value deal. Though the deal was formally approved by the Department of Justice in June, the U.K. government is reportedly reviewing whether it should intervene, per The Street.

Paramount Skydance has been the subject of unending scrutiny after acquiring the assets of CBS last year.

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New Management Is Feared

Photo of Bari Weiss took over as CBS News' editor in chief and is believed to be handed similar oversight over CNN.
Source: MEGA

Bari Weiss took over as CBS News' editor in chief and is believed to be handed similar oversight over CNN.

Under the new leadership of Bari Weiss, CBS News' editor in chief, credibility has eroded, ratings have dropped for CBS News Morning and several big names including Anderson Cooper, Claudia Milne and Scott MacFarlane have left the brand, per Variety.

CNN staffers are especially uneasy as speculation grows that Weiss will be given similar oversight of CNN.

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CNN Is a 'Complex Asset'

Photo of Sources at CNN said the 'golden goose' could be 'killed' if it was mishandled.
Source: MEGA

Sources at CNN said the 'golden goose' could be 'killed' if it was mishandled.

"CNN is a very complex asset. It is global, multiplatform. There are cameras in every country. It has a huge army of talent," a source told the outlet.

“It’s a totally different beast than broadcast, and you could well kill the golden goose," the insider continued. "If you chip away at your core audience through machinations, you could really hurt the business."

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery projected that CNN would generate $600 million in profit in 2026 on $1.8 billion in revenue.

'Too Messy'

Photo of Insiders at CNN said the deal has made the company 'messy' to join.
Source: MEGA

Insiders at CNN said the deal has made the company 'messy' to join.

Variety reported that Paramount has expressed interest in pairing Weiss with an executive to better manage the business operations.

CNN's current chief Mark Thompson, described as a "man of conviction," has earned faith from those in the company as he facilitated a push into digital and media streaming. However, Thompson teaming up with Weiss would likely require him to cede duties he already has.

Beyond concerns over Weiss' management, the merger is expected to upend the network's operations.

"I think her problem isn’t going to be the business," a source familiar with CNN operation told the outlet. “People you actually want are not going to make a leap of faith to join when it’s too noisy, it’s too messy."

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