Paramount Warner Bros. Deal Likely Won't Mean Instant TV Comebacks

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The next great TV comeback may not arrive just because Hollywood’s newest mega-merger cleared a major hurdle. The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has approved Paramount Skydance’s $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, allowing the companies to move closer to combining two historic studios, CNN, HBO Max and Paramount+ under one expanded media giant. But for viewers hoping the deal will quickly revive old favorites, reopen canceled franchises or trigger a wave of splashy programming moves, the first act may be much quieter.

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Don’t Expect Overnight Changes

Source: UNSPLASH Viewers were told not to expect immediate programming changes.

“I wouldn't expect to see too many programming changes immediately, especially as there may be some state regulatory issues for Paramount to consider, and there's also an FCC clearance process,” said Seth Schachner, managing director of Strat Americas and a former entertainment executive.

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Source: UNSPLASH Paramount argued the merger would be a strong competitor to Netflix.

The federal approval does not end scrutiny of the deal. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is still reviewing the transaction and could sue to block it, according to Politico. Paramount has argued the merger would create a stronger competitor to Netflix and other tech-backed streaming rivals. If completed, the combined company would bring together the studio behind Warner Bros., CNN and HBO Max with Paramount’s film, television and streaming businesses.

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Debt Before Nostalgia

Source: UNSPLASH An expert said Paramount would likely focus on organizational structure.

For fans, consolidation often sparks immediate speculation about what library titles, franchises or dormant series could return. But Schachner said the companies are likely to focus first on the machinery of the merger. “Over time, I would think Paramount will be focused on the new organizational structure — who's in charge of the studio, of HBO, etc. — and ways to reduce the massive debt that the newly combined enterprise has taken on,” he suggested. Paramount COO Andy Gordon told analysts in March that the company expected more than $6 billion in synergies within three years of closing, with most coming from non-labor sources. Still, Hollywood workers and some critics fear the merger could lead to layoffs, fewer opportunities for creators and even more concentration across film, television and streaming.

The Pipeline Problem

Source: UNSPLASH Audiences may not see the merger’s effects for years.