CNN Staffers in Panic as Network Sets Up for MAGA Takeover With New Leadership

compsite photo of david ellison, donald trump and cnn's headquarters
Source: mega

It's believed that Paramount Skydance chief David Ellison will soon be running CNN.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

CNN could soon turn MAGA-friendly like CBS.

Staffers at the CNN are reportedly freaking out as Donald Trump ally David Ellison, Paramount Skydance chief, is likely to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that runs the network.

Paramount Skydance notably took control of CBS in 2025, and Ellison appointed controversial journalist Bari Weiss editor-in-chief of the network's news division, despite her lack of experience.

'We Are Doomed'

image of David Ellison attended Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 25.
Source: mega

David Ellison attended Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 25.

CBS has since become less critical of the divisive president, with Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil praising Trump's State of the Union address earlier this week.

"It was an extraordinary speech,” Dokoupil told viewers Tuesday night, February 25, before describing it as "vintage Trump" and "historic." Ellison, 43, notably attended the event in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, one staffer at CNN told an outlet, "We are doomed," while another added, "We are f-----" as they brace for MAGA-friendly Ellison to take over.

CNN Employees Are Hysterical

image of CNN staffers are concerned for the future of the network with a Trump ally at the helm.
Source: mega

CNN staffers are concerned for the future of the network with a Trump ally at the helm.

"The panic at CNN right now is off the charts," one insider said, as employees fear for their future at the network Trump has openly bashed for years.

It's also been reported that Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN World, sent out a memo to staff explaining that Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav would be holding a town hall meeting on Friday "to discuss the news."

Thompson urged employees not to "jump to conclusions about the future until we know more," telling them to continue "delivering the best possible journalism to the millions of people who rely on us around the world."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Is Not a Fan of CNN

image of The president has despised CNN for years.
Source: mega

The president has despised CNN for years.

Trump expressed contempt for CNN late last year, claiming in December that those at the helm of the company are a "very dishonest group of people."

"I don't think that should be allowed to continue [running it]," the POTUS declared, adding that he believes "CNN should be sold along with everything."

Moreover, he has repeatedly referred to the network as "Fake News CNN" since his first term and threatened to sue them over stories related to his administration.

David Ellison Told Donald Trump He Would 'Make Sweeping Changes' to the Network

image of David Ellison revealed he's had 'great conversations' with Donald Trump about the possibility of acquiring CNN.
Source: mega

David Ellison revealed he's had 'great conversations' with Donald Trump about the possibility of acquiring CNN.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported last year that Ellison had "offered assurances to Trump administration officials that if he bought Warner, he’d make sweeping changes to CNN."

The media executive also told CNBC recently that he had "great conversations" with the commander-in-chief about running the network.

CNN also disclosed earlier this month that Ellison met with Trump at the White House.

