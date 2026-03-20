NEWS CNN's Jake Tapper Has Laughing Fit Over Cop Testifying in Court: Watch Source: CNN Typically stalwart CNN anchor Jake Tapper busted out in hysterics over testimony in rapper Afroman's defamation case. Lesley Abravanel March 20 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

CNN anchor Jake Tapper let out a "wheezing laugh" during a recent interview with rapper Afroman on his show, The Lead. The moment occurred on Thursday, March 19, as they discussed the Grammy-nominated rapper's legal victory in a defamation case brought by police officers who had raided his home in 2022 on suspicion of drug trafficking and kidnapping. Officers claimed they had a valid warrant, but they found no evidence, filed no charges, and the raid was deemed unfounded. Afroman subsequently used his home security footage of the raid in viral music videos, resulting in a successful defense against a subsequent defamation lawsuit by the officers. A specific clip from the trial triggered Tapper's laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Jake Tapper Can't Stop Laughing

Rapper Afroman emerged victorious in a defamation case filed by police who raided his home in 2022. Afroman tells @jaketapper about how he turned the raid into the album 'Lemon Pound Cake' pic.twitter.com/mbOKMeFqdf — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 19, 2026 Source: @TheLeadCNN Jake Tapper couldn't help but laugh during a recent segment.

An officer was asked if Afroman’s songs (which used footage from the raid) painted him in a "false light" by suggesting his wife was cheating with the rapper. When the attorney asked if everyone knew the cheating wasn't true, the officer replied, "I don't know," then followed up with, "I don't know if my wife's cheating on you or not," when pressed. Tapper cracked up at the officer's unexpected admission before welcoming Afroman to the show to celebrate the jury's decision in favor of his First Amendment rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, was not criminally charged following the 2022 Adams County, Ohio, police raid on his home.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, was not criminally charged following the 2022 Adams County, Ohio, police raid on his home, which he famously documented in his music video for "Lemon Pound Cake." Instead, the officers sued him for defamation, a lawsuit Afroman won by successfully arguing his use of the raid footage was protected free speech. “They found no kidnapping victims,” Afroman sings. “Just some lemon pound cake.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cheating Claims

Source: CNN An attorney asked the officer if Afroman’s song painted him in a false light.

“After hearing the many songs written by Afroman at their expense, believe it or not, the police officers who broke into his house sued Afroman for defamation in 2023," Tapper explained before playing a clip of an officer testifying at the trial. An attorney asked the officer if Afroman’s song painted him in a false light. The officer replied, “ Yes, that my wife is cheating on me with Mr. Foreman.” “But we all know that’s not true, correct?” asked the attorney, to which the officer replied, “I don’t know.” “Wait, you don’t know if your wife’s cheating on you or not?” the incredulous lawyer replied.

Source: MEGA Jake Tapper praised Afroman's song.