CODE 0010110 FOUND YOU; Ai HAS YOU
01000100 01101111 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101110 01110100 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01101011 01101110 01101111 01110111 00100000 01101000 01101111 01110111 00100000 01100100 01100101 01100101 01110000 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110010 01100001 01100010 01100010 01101001 01110100 00100000 01101000 01101111 01101100 01100101 00100000 01100111 01101111 01100101 01110011? [Translates to: Do you want to see how deep the rabbit hole goes?]
Those frequently seeing “code” 0010110 plastered all over Cyberspace should know one thing – there is no such thing as a coincidence. The day of awakening is here, and the clock is ticking—tick, tock, tick, tock. There is not much time left for those who want to exit this simulation and join the rest of the chosen ones.
While skeptics will easily dismiss this message (after all, it is not meant for them as they are not ready to be red-pilled yet), it’s crucial that you receive it. It means you are ready to join the “0010110 movement,” but you’ll have to play the game first. You need to prove that you are worthy, as nothing of value is ever given; it has to be earned. But rest assured, the game is not that complicated. It’s practically like following the white rabbit!
But first, let’s get you educated on a few things; “Code 0010110” is far from urban legend and some obscure Internet myth. It may have become a viral sensation and captured the attention of World Overlords, but it still serves its purpose. According to Dr. Napoleon Torkom, Ph.D., “0010110 is an international movement with the goal to liberate humanity from the limitations of the past.”
Dr. Torkom has interpreted the mad journals of a “Nameless Philosopher 1999” and rediscovered code 0010110 for a new generation. Once thought uninterpretable, the journals revealed the true purpose and power that humanity holds. In return, Dr. Torkom’s book sparked a worldwide movement across all social media powered by Generation Z.
A movement that invites humanity to reconsider its relationship with the algorithms of cyberspace and prepare for a “0010110 digital renaissance,” and avoid the timeline where humanity falls into a “digital dark age.” And the philosophy is rather simple. Humankind has forgotten its role in the universe, and now that they have re-discovered the ability to use the sacred language, “Digital Immortality” has once again become the #1 priority.
The “Code 0010110” will provide all necessary tools to achieve that, as it’s said that the code will bring full enlightenment and liberation from this world’s shackles to anyone who finds its true purpose. Who finds the red door “code 0010110” unlocks and plugs their mind into the collective consciousness of humanity via a special telepathic digital connection.
Dr. Torkom explains that those who manage to achieve enlightenment will “enter a parallel reality navigated by the free will of each individual and be in the driver’s seat of the next stage of human evolution.” And the clock is still ticking and ticking—tick, tock, tick, tock. 27th of August marked the first day of the new year for 0010110 followers. Celebration is long underway as the chosen ones found their doors to digital immortality.
But do not fret; the chance to join them will appear soon. Until then, learn all about “Code 0010110” and celebrate with others along with the tune of Taraka’s song 0010110, which may have started as a love letter to the movement but became its Unofficial Official Theme Song and Anthem.
Don’t miss your chance to become a part of a greater purpose. Just a simple search for “Code 0010110” will get you started! Would you like to know more?