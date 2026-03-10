or
Cody Simpson Gives Rare Interview About 'First Love' Gigi Hadid: She Was the 'Hot Older Girl'

Photo of Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson
Source: MEGA

Cody Simpson gave a rare interview about his 'first love,' Gigi Hadid, whom he concerned the 'hot older girl.'

March 10 2026, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET

Cody Simpson gave a behind-the-scenes glance at his whirlwind relationship with “first love” Gigi Hadid.

During a Tuesday, March 10, appearance on the “We Need to Talk With Paul C. Brunson” podcast, the singer, 29, looked back at his romance with the model, whom he dated between 2013 and 2015.

Source: We Need to Talk/YouTube

Cody Simpson dated Gigi Hadid for two years.

Simpson saw Hadid’s “first billboard for Guess” and was captivated by the “h-- older girl.” After a friend passed along his phone number to her, he decided to “break the ice” by pretending he wanted her to star in one of his music videos.

“There was no music video. No plans for a video, the videos have all been shot and this was like right around, I was doing my second album,” he admitted. “I'm pretty sure I pitched her this whole concept that didn't exist and she goes, ‘Yeah, okay.’ And I think that just broke the ice. So I started texting her and I'm like, ‘Ah I don't think the video is going to happen anymore, but like, do you want to catch up? Do you want to go out for food or whatever?’”

Image of Cody Simpson called Gigi Hadid his 'first love.'
Source: We Need to Talk/YouTube

Cody Simpson called Gigi Hadid his 'first love.'

Hadid, now 30, agreed, and they went on to have their first date.

“I just got in my first car, and I'm feeling like the man, you know,” Simpson recalled. “And I couldn't even legally drive by myself at the time, but I think I went, picked her up and we hung out.”

The musician continued, “It was kind of like she was my first love, man. Absolutely. We were together for, on and off, about two years, but we started hanging out and a couple weeks later, she came on tour with me, and we again, it was a similar thing in that we bonded through her family, she came from a very, very interesting family.”

MORE ON:
Cody Simpson

Image of Cody Simpson loved spending time with Gigi Hadid's former stepdad.
Source: MEGA

Cody Simpson loved spending time with Gigi Hadid's former stepdad.

He credited Hadid’s former stepfather David Foster as an “incredible music producer” whom he loved bringing to the studio with him.

“I don't think I appreciated enough then having that relationship with him,” Simpson said, then returning to his reflections on the Victoria’s Secret Angel. “The universe brings people together when they’re supposed to be together ... We were supposed to be together when we were and learnt stuff from each other.”

Kylie Jenner Was Cody Simpson's First Girlfriend

Image of Cody Simpson dated Kylie Jenner after they met in 2010.
Source: MEGA

Cody Simpson dated Kylie Jenner after they met in 2010.

During his podcast interview, the “La Da Dee” singer also remembered his time with Kylie Jenner, who was his first girlfriend. The stars met at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in 2010 and began dating after they exchanged phone numbers at the event.

“It was young. I took her to the movies or something and we dated for about a year and I think we just bonded through being in these unique situations,” he recalled. “So it was nice. I think it's just nice to relate to somebody at that age in that world.”

Cody Simpson Dated Miley Cyrus

Image of Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus related on being teen pop stars.
Source: MEGA

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus related on being teen pop stars.

Simpson also dated Miley Cyrus during the pandemic, whom he connected with due to their shared “teen pop stardom.”

“We did COVID lockdown and everything together. But we met back when I was 18,” he explained. "We used to go and party together and hang out, and we just always had a lot in common and she did one of my album artworks for my song. It was called Flower.”

Simpson continued, “She obviously rebelled very publicly from that over the years and went through certain things. And I think when I started to go through that, she came into my life, and helped me navigate it in some ways.”

