NEWS Colin Farrell Says Tom Cruise 'Wasn't Very Happy' When He Showed Up Hungover on Set of 'Minority Report' Source: mega Colin Farrell told Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show' on Tuesday, October 28, that he needed nearly 50 takes to shoot a scene in 'Minority Report' with costar Tom Cruise after a wild night out for his birthday. Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Colin Farrell told Stephen Colbert during Tuesday, October 28's episode of The Late Show that he needed nearly 50 takes to shoot a scene in Minority Report after partying all night for his birthday. The Irish actor's costar Tom Cruise "wasn't very happy" about it, he confessed. The sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg was released in 2002, making Farrell 26 at the time.

Source: mega Colin Farrell said he 'begged' production to let him skip filming on his birthday.

The Banshees of Inisherin star explained that he "begged production" to let him skip a day of shooting to celebrate his birthday, but they didn't agree. "Who did I think I was?" he said. He decided to celebrate anyway and ended up pulling an all-nighter. "So of course my pickup was 6 a.m. on May 31, and I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before," he said. "And I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light the phone rang and it was the driver, [who] said, 'It's 10 past 6.' And I went, 'Oh, s---.'"

Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube Colin Farrell held up production on 'Minority Report' after a wild night of partying for his birthday.

Source: mega Colin Farrell shared that Tom Cruise 'wasn't very happy' with him.

Farrell described being so hungover as he arrived, that the film's second assistant director told him, "You can't go to the set like this." The award-winning actor then said he responded by requesting a 6-pack of beer and cigarettes. At this point in the story, Farrell addressed the audience, saying, "Now, listen, it's not cool because two years later I went to rehab, right? But it worked in the moment." He added, "All the holy people that we look to on how to live a life would say the present is all that counts."

Source: mega Colin Farrell has opened up about struggling with addiction in the past.

Farrell described filming that day as "terrible" and shared the line that he couldn't get right. "I will never forget the line I had that I couldn't get out," he said. "It was, 'I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology.'" "We did 46 takes," Farrell revealed. "Tom wasn't very happy with me. Tom, who I love, was not very happy!"

Source: mega Colin Farrell recently revealed that he's 'thankful' to have never had a gambling problem.