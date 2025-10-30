Colin Farrell Says Tom Cruise 'Wasn't Very Happy' When He Showed Up Hungover on Set of 'Minority Report'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Colin Farrell told Stephen Colbert during Tuesday, October 28's episode of The Late Show that he needed nearly 50 takes to shoot a scene in Minority Report after partying all night for his birthday.
The Irish actor's costar Tom Cruise "wasn't very happy" about it, he confessed.
The sci-fi film directed by Steven Spielberg was released in 2002, making Farrell 26 at the time.
The Banshees of Inisherin star explained that he "begged production" to let him skip a day of shooting to celebrate his birthday, but they didn't agree.
"Who did I think I was?" he said.
He decided to celebrate anyway and ended up pulling an all-nighter.
"So of course my pickup was 6 a.m. on May 31, and I got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before," he said. "And I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light the phone rang and it was the driver, [who] said, 'It's 10 past 6.' And I went, 'Oh, s---.'"
Farrell described being so hungover as he arrived, that the film's second assistant director told him, "You can't go to the set like this."
The award-winning actor then said he responded by requesting a 6-pack of beer and cigarettes.
At this point in the story, Farrell addressed the audience, saying, "Now, listen, it's not cool because two years later I went to rehab, right? But it worked in the moment."
He added, "All the holy people that we look to on how to live a life would say the present is all that counts."
Farrell described filming that day as "terrible" and shared the line that he couldn't get right.
"I will never forget the line I had that I couldn't get out," he said. "It was, 'I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology.'"
"We did 46 takes," Farrell revealed. "Tom wasn't very happy with me. Tom, who I love, was not very happy!"
Farrell's story comes after he touched on his past struggles with addiction during a during a press conference at the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival on Thursday, September 25.
Talking about his new role in the upcoming thriller Ballad of a Small Player, in which he plays a gambling addict, he claimed he was "thankful" to not have had that problem.
"Gambling is one affliction that never really came near me," he shared. "I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account."