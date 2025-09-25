or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Colin Farrell
OK LogoNEWS

Colin Farrell 'Thankful' He Didn't Develop Gambling Addiction During Substance Abuse Struggle: 'I Only Damaged My Body and Brain'

Photo of Colin Farrell
Source: mega

Colin Farrell said his addiction struggle never hurt his 'bank account.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Colin Farrell dished on his past addiction struggles while chatting about his role in the upcoming thriller Ballad of a Small Player, where he plays a gambling addict.

During a press conference at the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival on Thursday, September 25, the actor noted, "It’s pretty well-chronicled now my history with addiction, but I don’t think you have to be an addict to play an addict."

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Farrell Dishes on His Role in 'Ballad of a Small Player'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Colin Farrell dishes on how he prepared to play his character in 'Ballad of a Small Player.'
Source: mega

Colin Farrell dishes on how he prepared to play his character in 'Ballad of a Small Player.'

That being said, the dad-of-two's experience did help him shape his character onscreen.

"He is somebody who doesn’t believe in his own worth, who is very self-centered to the point of being despicable," Farrell spilled, as reported by an entertainment outlet. "As far as preparations go, I suppose I have some form of OCD that is given good life in regard to acting because you get to obsess about the characters and maybe imagine their history, their own personal kind of origin story."

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Never Dealt With a Gambling Addiction

Photo of the actor said his addiction 'damaged' his body and brain but not his 'bank account.'
Source: mega

The actor said his addiction 'damaged' his body and brain but not his 'bank account.'

The Irish star never dealt with a gambling addiction like his character, something he's "thankful" for.

"Gambling is one affliction that never really came near me," he shared. "I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account."

MORE ON:
Colin Farrell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Irish native has two sons with two different women.
Source: mega

The Irish native has two sons with two different women.

While checking out casinos for research, he was shocked to see people gamble "very serious money."

"One day backstage, one of the floor managers said, ‘We had two players last night and the house did pretty well.’ I said, ‘What’s pretty well to the house?,’ and he said, ‘At the end of four hours of playing, we were up to 24 million [Hong Kong Dollars],'" Farrell recalled, which equals about 3 million USD.

Photo of Farrell said the 'sober world' was 'pretty scary' after coming out of rehab.
Source: mega

Farrell said the 'sober world' was 'pretty scary' after coming out of rehab.

The Penguin star has gone to rehab before and remembered what it was like doing one of his first public events after getting clean.

"After 15 or 20 years of carousing the way I caroused and drinking the way I drank, the sober world is a pretty scary world. To come home and not to have the buffer support of a few drinks just to calm the nerves, it was a really amazing thing. And I remember being more nervous, and being more uncomfortable initially at the film festival than any others because I didn’t have any booze," he said of attending the Dublin International Film Festival in 2008.

“Having gotten through the initial discomfort and self-judgments and whatever tensions were created inside me, it was easily the most rewarding film festival that I’d had," Farrell raved. "And it was the one I could remember the most."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.