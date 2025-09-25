Colin Farrell 'Thankful' He Didn't Develop Gambling Addiction During Substance Abuse Struggle: 'I Only Damaged My Body and Brain'

Article continues below advertisement

Colin Farrell dished on his past addiction struggles while chatting about his role in the upcoming thriller Ballad of a Small Player, where he plays a gambling addict. During a press conference at the 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival on Thursday, September 25, the actor noted, "It’s pretty well-chronicled now my history with addiction, but I don’t think you have to be an addict to play an addict."

Colin Farrell Dishes on His Role in 'Ballad of a Small Player'

That being said, the dad-of-two's experience did help him shape his character onscreen. "He is somebody who doesn’t believe in his own worth, who is very self-centered to the point of being despicable," Farrell spilled, as reported by an entertainment outlet. "As far as preparations go, I suppose I have some form of OCD that is given good life in regard to acting because you get to obsess about the characters and maybe imagine their history, their own personal kind of origin story."

The Actor Never Dealt With a Gambling Addiction

The Irish star never dealt with a gambling addiction like his character, something he's "thankful" for. "Gambling is one affliction that never really came near me," he shared. "I’m glad to say I only damaged my body and my brain, not my bank account."

While checking out casinos for research, he was shocked to see people gamble "very serious money." "One day backstage, one of the floor managers said, ‘We had two players last night and the house did pretty well.’ I said, ‘What’s pretty well to the house?,’ and he said, ‘At the end of four hours of playing, we were up to 24 million [Hong Kong Dollars],'" Farrell recalled, which equals about 3 million USD.

