Colin Farrell Bluntly Tells Joy Behar, 83, 'the Grim Reaper Is Coming for You' in Funny Discussion About Death: Watch

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Colin Farrell delivered the cold, hard truth about Joy Behar's longevity straight to her face on the Wednesday, June 24, episode of The View. The talk show kicked off their chat with Behar, 83, noting the movie star turned 50 in May, to which Farrell expressed, "I love getting older."

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Collin Farrell Doesn't Mind Aging

Source: @theview/youtube Collin Farrell revealed he 'loves' being 50.

"I feel that in your teens, your 20s, your 30s, you’re constantly trying to look for who you are, who you are in relation to the world around you, if your life has meaning, if you’re worthy of having a life, and all these ways," he explained. "And as you get older, that stuff kind of fades away. Life is so short. If you're lucky to live to 80 or 90, it's just a blip. I think we don't talk about death enough."

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'That Grim Reaper Is Coming for You!'

Source: @theview/youtube After Joy Behar joked she'll never die, the movie stare replied, 'that Grim Reaper is coming for you, as well, sister!'

The Penguin lead said that even if you are happy and healthy in life, death is still everyone's "existential concern." "Whether you talk about it or not," he stated. "We all fear it. It's the one thing that all of us... it’s been said before 1000 times." "Not me. I’m not going!" the comedic actress declared before saying in a song-like tune, "I am telling you, I’m not going!" "I hope it’s a long time away. But that Grim Reaper is coming for you, as well, sister!" Farrell replied. "But not today," Behar emphasized.

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'It Shouldn't Be This Big, Fearsome Thing'

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Source: @theview/youtube Collin Farrell thinks people should discuss death more openly.

"It shouldn’t be this big, fearsome thing. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not okay with it," he confessed, admitting he gets scared when he's on an airplane with turbulence. "I don't want to die, I want life to slow down."

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Source: @theview/youtube The dad-of-two admitted he would like life to 'slow down.'

"I love getting older, but I’d love to tip the brakes a little bit. It all seems to be going too fast," Farrell noted. "But as you said, just enjoy the moment, enjoy the day, try and have a bit of gratitude. Nature is always around, human beings are making a mess of things. But nature is honest and always there, and all that kind of jazz. I love being 50."

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Changed Topics

Source: @theview/youtube Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Collin Farrell about the second season of 'Sugar.'