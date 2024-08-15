'The Penguin' Series: 7 Things to Know About Max's 'The Batman' Spinoff
What Is 'The Penguin' Series All About?
Max's upcoming limited series, The Penguin, is set to follow the story of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot — or the Penguin. He starts working on his own to lead crime in Gotham City after previously connecting with Carmine Falcone in the initial film.
Talks about the TV show started following the success of Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-led The Batman film, with Colin Farrell as the first confirmed cast member.
"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman. Having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan [Clark] and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham," Reeves said of the show.
Reeves, however, did not direct the series. The Max series, instead, welcomed Craig Zobel and Helen Shaver on board.
Is There a Trailer for 'The Penguin'?
Max's official YouTube channel released the first official teaser in March, while the second dropped in June. The scenes hinted at the series' plans to pick up after the events at The Batman's ending.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Penguin' Series?
Apart from Farrell, The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Christin Milioti, Shoreh Aghdashloo, Theo Rossi, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Zegen, Scott Cohen, James Madio, Clancy Brown and Deirdre O’Connell.
Does It Feature Robert Pattinson's Batman?
- Kiss of Death: 10 Stars Who Hated Smooching Their Costars — From Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Aniston to Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner
- 14 Celebrities Who Went to Rehab: From Amanda Bynes to Zac Efron
- 12 Celebrities Who Look Different From Their Characters: From Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise to Tom Cruise's Les Grossman
As of press time, Max has not yet confirmed Pattinson's appearance in the series. Rumors that the Twilight actor would appear began after Jeff Sneider told "The Hot Mic" that he could show up as Bruce Wayne/Batman in at least one episode.
What Colin Farell Has Said About Filming 'The Penguin Series'
Speaking with Moviezine, Farrell disclosed he had a "long and really wonderful experience" while filming the "incredibly violent" series.
"It’s dark; that’s what I can tell you about it. It’s really dark. It’s really heavy, I think— it certainly was doing it," he told the outlet. "Which is not to say I didn’t have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It’s incredibly violent. It’s one man’s rise to what he’s always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status."
Farrell added, "The death of Carmine Falcone at the end of [The Batman] leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled, and so there are various people that are grabbing for that power," the actor added. "This is Oswald’s journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles."
How Many Episodes Does 'The Penguin' Have?
Max confirmed The Penguin will run for eight episodes.
When Will 'The Penguin' Series Be Released?
According to the trailer, The Penguin will be released on Max in September.
Meanwhile, The Batman Part II has been delayed and scheduled for release in theaters on October 2, 2026.