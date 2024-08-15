'The Penguin' Series: 7 Things to Know About Max's 'The Batman' Spinoff

Max's upcoming limited series, The Penguin, is set to follow the story of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot — or the Penguin. He starts working on his own to lead crime in Gotham City after previously connecting with Carmine Falcone in the initial film.

Talks about the TV show started following the success of Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-led The Batman film, with Colin Farrell as the first confirmed cast member.

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman. Having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan [Clark] and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham," Reeves said of the show.

Reeves, however, did not direct the series. The Max series, instead, welcomed Craig Zobel and Helen Shaver on board.