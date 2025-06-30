Colin Jost Admits He Sends Wife Scarlett Johansson 'Sexual Emojis'
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson gave fans an intimate look at their s-- life.
During the Monday, June 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the SNL comedian, 43, admitted he sends his wife, 40, sexual emojis to get her aroused.
Jost joined Johansson on the talk show for a game of "The Great Debate." He entered the set with a floral bouquet, which he admitted he felt pressured into bringing along.
"I feel like I had to bring flowers on because yesterday, out of the gate, she was like, 'He never writes me a love letter. He just sends me sexual emojis,'" he spilled.
The Jurassic World Rebirth actress denied ever criticizing her man, quipping, "You read into that. I didn't use that word. You interpreted it that way."
Jenna Bush Hager Alludes to Scarlett Johansson Becoming a Permanent Co-Host
Jenna Bush Hager, 43, proceeded to tease Johansson potentially assuming a permanent co-hosting role after fans praised their dynamic together.
"She's going to come on the show. Is that cool with you?" the mom-of-three asked Jost.
"This is my job now. You have to do the cereal every morning. Is that okay?" Johansson doubled down.
Jost agreed the ladies are "great together" on TV but indicated that maybe his wife should stick to movies for now.
"She's like, 'I want to work in television now.' I'm like, 'Television? Gross,'" he joked.
Scarlett Johansson Wants to Co-Host 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends'
Johansson has co-hosted TODAY With Jenna & Friends several times before and previously revealed that joining for good is her dream.
"[Co-hosting] TODAY really is a fantasy job for me," she told an outlet in March. "I like every element of that job, because I love talking to people. It’s not dissimilar from hosting Saturday Night Live in some ways. The live element of it is really fun. Spontaneous and a little dangerous too. I would never want my own TV show."
Bush Hager — who first met the actress at a dinner party — agreed she would be the perfect fit for her weekday series.
"Scarlett was here as a guest after Hoda [Kotb] announced she was leaving, and I asked her, 'Would you ever come and guest host?' And she said 'one-hundred percent,'" Bush Hager recalled. "She's intentional. And she wears cool clothes. Scarlett is an Avenger. But her bada--ery is not surpassed by her kindness and her generosity. It’s miraculous for somebody who’s been in this industry for so long, which can turn people...You know, into not kind and generous."