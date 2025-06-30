Colin Jost Admits He Sends Wife Scarlett Johansson 'Sexual Emojis'

Jost joined Johansson on the talk show for a game of "The Great Debate." He entered the set with a floral bouquet, which he admitted he felt pressured into bringing along.

"I feel like I had to bring flowers on because yesterday, out of the gate, she was like, 'He never writes me a love letter. He just sends me sexual emojis,'" he spilled.

The Jurassic World Rebirth actress denied ever criticizing her man, quipping, "You read into that. I didn't use that word. You interpreted it that way."