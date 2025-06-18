Married Scarlett Johansson Shares Spicy Kiss With Costar Jonathan Bailey at 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Premiere: Watch
Scarlett Johansson just kissed a man — and it wasn't Colin Jost.
The actress, 40, shared a smooch with her Jurassic World Rebirth costar Jonathan Bailey, 37, at the red carpet premiere of their film on Tuesday, June 17.
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Steamy Smooch
Johansson ran up to the Bridgerton actor, grabbed his face and planted one on him before pulling him into a long embrace. Although Bailey is openly gay, the shocking moment still raised eyebrows from fans.
"Definition of lavender marriage," one person wrote on a video, referring to Johansson's marriage to Jost of nearly five years.
"COLIN COME GET YOUR GIRL," another user expressed.
'Jurassic World Rebirth' Red Carpet Premiere in London
Johansson and Bailey dressed up for the star-studded premiere of their film at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Cinema. The Jojo Rabbit alum donned a sequin and beaded pink strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood, while the Fellow Travelers star rocked a brown blazer, blue denim shirt, white pants and baseball cap.
Cast members Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali were also in attendance to celebrate the upcoming action film, to be released on July 2. Johansson portrays Zora Bennett, an operations expert who leads a team to the island research facility for Jurassic Park. She sets out to extract dinosaur DNA with the help of paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, played by Bailey.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's Romantic Relationships
Although the Wicked star generally stays quiet about his relationships, he confirmed in 2023 that he is dating a "lovely man."
"It's not secret, but it's private," he told an outlet. "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."
Meanwhile, Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October 2020 and share a son, Cosmo, 3. She gave a rare update on the toddler and his music preferences during Tuesday's premiere.
"I mean, my son's favorite Chappell [Roan] song is H-O-T T-O G-O, 'HOT TO GO!,'" Scarlett said in an interview. "And I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but because he sings it, it has become my favorite...I listen to it like 20 times a day."
The actress also shares daughter Rose, 10, with ex Romain Dauriac.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Upcoming Project
Scarlett and Colin — who previously worked together on Fly Me to the Moon — are reportedly considering developing a TV show together.
"Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too," a source dished. "He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together."
The insider continued, "In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life. Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus."