Married Scarlett Johansson Shares Spicy Kiss With Costar Jonathan Bailey at 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Premiere: Watch

Although the Wicked star generally stays quiet about his relationships, he confirmed in 2023 that he is dating a "lovely man."

"It's not secret, but it's private," he told an outlet. "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs."

Meanwhile, Johansson and Jost tied the knot in October 2020 and share a son, Cosmo, 3. She gave a rare update on the toddler and his music preferences during Tuesday's premiere.

"I mean, my son's favorite Chappell [Roan] song is H-O-T T-O G-O, 'HOT TO GO!,'" Scarlett said in an interview. "And I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but because he sings it, it has become my favorite...I listen to it like 20 times a day."

The actress also shares daughter Rose, 10, with ex Romain Dauriac.