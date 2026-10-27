Collin Gosselin Accuses Estranged Mom Kate of 'Leveraging' Money to Manipulate Sister Hannah, Reveals He Has No Relationship With Siblings

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Collin Gosselin is making new accusations against his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, claiming she's using money and family relationships to influence his sister to Hannah Gosselin to stay away from him. The 22-year-old appeared on the Thursday, October 22, episode of The View, where he addressed Hannah's recent statements about their family and the controversy surrounding his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

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Source: @theview/YOUTUBE Collin speaks about his childhood in his new memoir.

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Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Collin addressed Hannah's claims that they haven't spoken recently.

Collin alleged that his mother was placing Hannah in a difficult position as the family prepared for an upcoming Netflix documentary that will detail family secrets. "All families are complicated. I've seen Hannah many times in the past year. Me, myself, my father, at our house. I have pictures if you want to see them," Collin told the panel, referring to how Hannah claimed she hasn't communicated with him lately.

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Collin Gosselin Claims Kate Is Manipulating Hannah

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Collin claimed she's using money and family relationships to influence his sister Hannah.

He also questioned whether Hannah's recent public statement reflected her own feelings. "That statement sounded like a lot of the words of my mother, especially the last part," he confessed. Collin suggested his sister was caught between maintaining relationships with their parents and siblings. "I know what it feels like to have to fight to have a relationship with your siblings. I don't have one with my siblings, and I know how much that hurts," he explained. "Not only is she caught in the middle, but I do believe my mom is either leveraging finances or Hannah's relationship with our siblings over Hannah."

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Hannah Gosselin Distances Herself From Family Drama

Source: @HANNAHJGOSSELIN/INSTAGRAM Hannah declined to discuss her childhood experiences or her brother's behavior.

Collin's accusations came after Hannah, also 22, shared a statement on October 21 explaining why she was stepping away from the public controversy. "I haven't lived with my dad in over a year and haven't spoken to Collin in close to a year," she wrote. "Having said that, I have had a relationship with my mom and other siblings for quite a few years now." She also declined to discuss her childhood experiences or her brother's behavior. Collin disputed her account, suggesting she was attempting to protect their mother ahead of the Netflix documentary. "Hannah opened up about a lot of truths," he claimed, alleging she had corroborated some of his accusations during filming. "So now I believe that she's trying to do pre-damage control, unfortunately."

Kate Gosselin Responds to Renewed Family Allegations

Source: MEGA Kate defended her relationship with her children.