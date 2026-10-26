Former Gosselin Family Nanny Backs Collin Gosselin's Abuse Allegations Against Mom Kate Gosselin: 'Treated Him Different'

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'She 110 Percent Abused Collin'

Source: FOX Collin Gosselin has continued a reality TV career of his own on such shows as 'Special Forces.'

The book hit shelves on October 13 after months of speculation. Collin, 22, who has been estranged from Kate for years, told a harrowing story of being abused, held in a basement cell and institutionalized. Ashley backed up Collin’s statements about physical and emotional abuse. “She very much outwardly treated Collin different,” Ashley revealed. “She 110 percent abused Collin. It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.”

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'That's the Spoon Mommy Uses When She Gets Mad'

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin's reality TV journey brought her alongside Donald Trump on 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

“It was not loving,” she added. “She very much made it known who was a favorite, who wasn’t, who’s annoying. Someone would come and pick the dog up for grooming, but she treated her kids basically worse than animals.” She said she chose to leave the house after discovering a big plastic spoon the children told her Kate used on them. “[I asked them and] instantly, I’m pretty sure it was Alexis who said, ‘Oh, that’s the spoon Mommy uses when she gets mad,'" Ashley claimed. “I was like, “Oh, okay. I can’t work here anymore. This really is as bad as I think it is.’ That red spoon has haunted me for a long time.”

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'I Didn't Understand How Somebody Could Be So Nasty, Downright Evil'

Source: Fox Collin Gosselin's memoir about his upbringing has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Ashley said she called county Children and Youth Services before she left. Collin’s book tells the story of how a CYS investigation was triggered by multiple reports against Kate. “I ended up getting sick because I started taking it home with me,” Ashley confessed. “I didn’t have my own kids, and I didn’t understand how somebody could be so nasty, downright evil and nasty to their own kids.” Kate has denied the allegations of abuse and said Collin was “mentally ill.”

'Collin Is Finally Sharing the Truth About Being Held Down'