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Former Gosselin Family Nanny Backs Collin Gosselin's Abuse Allegations Against Mom Kate Gosselin: 'Treated Him Different'

split of Kate Gosselin, Collin Gosselin.
Source: MEGA; @COLLINGOSSELIN/INSTAGRAM

A nanny has come forward and claimed Kate Gosselin was not nice to her son Collin growing up.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

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A former nanny for Kate Gosselin has come forward with disturbing new allegations about the reality star's treatment of her son Collin.

Ashley H., who worked as a part-time nanny and housekeeper for the Gosselin family for six months in 2013, spoke out about what she claims to have witnessed while caring for Kate's eight children.

Her allegations come after Collin accused his mother of abusing him during his childhood in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight.

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'She 110 Percent Abused Collin'

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Image of Collin Gosselin
Source: FOX

Collin Gosselin has continued a reality TV career of his own on such shows as 'Special Forces.'

The book hit shelves on October 13 after months of speculation. Collin, 22, who has been estranged from Kate for years, told a harrowing story of being abused, held in a basement cell and institutionalized.

Ashley backed up Collin’s statements about physical and emotional abuse.

“She very much outwardly treated Collin different,” Ashley revealed. “She 110 percent abused Collin. It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.”

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'That's the Spoon Mommy Uses When She Gets Mad'

Image of Donald Trump and Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin's reality TV journey brought her alongside Donald Trump on 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

“It was not loving,” she added. “She very much made it known who was a favorite, who wasn’t, who’s annoying. Someone would come and pick the dog up for grooming, but she treated her kids basically worse than animals.”

She said she chose to leave the house after discovering a big plastic spoon the children told her Kate used on them.

“[I asked them and] instantly, I’m pretty sure it was Alexis who said, ‘Oh, that’s the spoon Mommy uses when she gets mad,'" Ashley claimed. “I was like, “Oh, okay. I can’t work here anymore. This really is as bad as I think it is.’ That red spoon has haunted me for a long time.”

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'I Didn't Understand How Somebody Could Be So Nasty, Downright Evil'

Image of Collin Gosselin
Source: Fox

Collin Gosselin's memoir about his upbringing has ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Ashley said she called county Children and Youth Services before she left.

Collin’s book tells the story of how a CYS investigation was triggered by multiple reports against Kate.

“I ended up getting sick because I started taking it home with me,” Ashley confessed. “I didn’t have my own kids, and I didn’t understand how somebody could be so nasty, downright evil and nasty to their own kids.”

Kate has denied the allegations of abuse and said Collin was “mentally ill.”

'Collin Is Finally Sharing the Truth About Being Held Down'

Image of Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin has denied the allegations and claimed Collin is 'mentally ill.'

Kate and ex-husband Jon Gosselin rocketed to reality TV fame on the TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8, but the spotlight proved costly. They divorced in 2009, and the show continued as Kate Plus 8. She also appeared on other reality TV staples such as The Celebrity Apprentice with Donald Trump.

Jon ultimately received custody of Collin in 2018 after Collin had sent a note to him from the behavioral institution where he was held. Collin believes Kate was taking out her anger about the divorce on him.

The scorched-earth family war shows no signs of letting up. Jon has stated that criminal charges should be filed against Kate.

The memoir’s summary states, "Collin is finally sharing the truth about being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years, and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an eleven-year-old boy. This is a reckoning with the dark side of fame: the systems, the entourage, and the institutions that allowed one boy to be erased. This is the never before told story of how he escaped and found his way back from the dark."

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