NEWS Forget 'Winter is Coming' – The Dire Wolves Are Here

Colossal Biosciences, the celeb-backed animal de-extinction company, has defied the laws of nature and time, bringing back the legendary dire wolf – an animal that went extinct over 12,500 years ago. Yes, you read that right. The creatures once relegated to the realm of myth and "Game of Thrones" are now frolicking in a high-tech, 2,000+ acre preserve, thanks to a scientific breakthrough that's nothing short of mind-blowing. Using ancient DNA extracted from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull, Colossal scientists pieced together the genetic blueprint of the dire wolf and resurrected it in the flesh. The result? Three healthy dire wolf pups named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi (because, of course).

“I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” said billionaire CEO of Colossal Ben Lamm. “Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation. ”Colossal's de-extinction technology has the potential to revolutionize conservation efforts and restore lost biodiversity. "Preserving, expanding, and testing genetic diversity should be done well before important endangered animal species are lost," explains Harvard geneticist and Colossal co-founder, Dr. George Church.

In fact, Colossal has already made significant strides in this direction, successfully creating two litters of endangered red wolves using a new non-invasive blood cloning technique. Colossal's de-extinction process involves a complex array of cutting-edge technologies, including deep ancient DNA sequencing, polyphyletic trait analyses, multiplex germline editing, and cloning. With the dire wolves, the company achieved a record-breaking 20 unique precision germline edits, pushing the boundaries of what has been currently possible with genetic engineering. With all of this success, it’s not surprising that Colossal has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the entertainment world who have gotten behind the company and its achievements: Tom Brady, Chris Hemsworth, and Paris Hilton, Peter Jackson and of course George R. R. Martin to name a few.