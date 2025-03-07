NEWS Colossal Biosciences' Viral Woolly Mouse Sparks a Scientific Revolution for Kids Source: Colossal

Article continues below advertisement

Imagine a mouse, not just any mouse, but one sporting a thick, shaggy coat like a miniature woolly mammoth. That's exactly what Colossal Biosciences has unveiled, and it’s not just scientists buzzing – kids everywhere are captivated by the "Woolly Mouse." With names like Tiger Woods, the Hemsworth brothers, Paris Hilton, Peter Jackson, and Tom Brady involved with the innovative company, it’s no wonder they keep reaching new heights. This isn't just a cute lab experiment; it's a powerful demonstration of cutting-edge genetic engineering, and it’s igniting a spark of scientific curiosity in young minds. Colossal's mission to resurrect extinct species has always been an out-of-this-world idea. Now, with the "Woolly Mouse," that vision feels tangible, real. The "Woolly Mouse" has quickly become a viral sensation, capturing the imaginations of children who are suddenly eager to learn about genes, DNA, and the wonders of the natural world.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Colossal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Colossal Biosciences, led by the visionary billionaire CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm, understands the power of storytelling. They've turned complex scientific concepts into an adventure, a real-life quest to bring back creatures that once roamed the Earth. This approach, of course, resonates deeply with kids, who are naturally drawn to the adventure of it all.