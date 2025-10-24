Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Says Her 'Smart' Kids Think She's 'Funny': 'We Get the Giggles and Laughs'

Article continues below advertisement

Iliza Shlesinger's tots are apparently her No. 1 fans! "My kids are smart, so they think I'm funny, and, we get the giggles, we get the laughs, I mean, I think the hallmark of a good comedian is knowing your audience," the comedian, who shares a daughter, Sierra Mae, and son, Ethan Lyons, with her husband, Noah Galuten, exclusively tells OK! while dishing on appearing in the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer social media reveal video.

The star shares two kids with her husband.

However, the blonde beauty, 42, admits she doesn't test her material on her husband or loved ones. "It's a common misconception, but something that we get asked a lot as comics is if you ever bounce material off of your friends and family, and the answer is no, it's just something people think comics do. I would never put people through that torture. I believe in letting your material die where it should, which is on stage in front of strangers. But I think my harshest critic, I know I'm supposed to say 'myself, but the answer is the internet comments section. When they're having a bad day, you're having a bad day," she quips.

The actress said she doesn't practice her material on her loved ones.

As for how she finds her inspiration, she she says her formula is simple and quite "boring." "It's just by watching people, and their… people and their relatable complexities are an endless treasure… endless… wow, are an endless relatable treasure trove. And I always feel, if I'm thinking something, other people must be thinking it, so it's all about…Having the courage to say it and phrase it in a way where people recognize themselves and what you're saying," she admits.

The comedian said her kids think she's 'funny.'

The New York native has skyrocketed to fame after hosting her own late-night talk show called Truth & Iliza on Freeform. She went on to appear in a slew of comedy specials on Netflix, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premiered on Netflix in April 2020. She's eager to continue working, especially with some of the greats, including "Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joanna Callow, Ben Stiller, Apple Netflix, Amazon, Skydance, Hulu, and I have more, but you might run out of space," she shares, adding that she's "inspired" by women in her life "who do things that I can't do, in bigger and better ways. I think anyone who can create a living in this insane industry is worth studying."

Iliza Shlesinger would love to work with Tina Fey, Elizabeth Banks and more.

In the meantime, the actress is continuing to tell her jokes. Following the grand reveal of the new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer earlier this month, the Jeep brand is delivering a new social media reveal video featuring Shlesinger that highlights the family-friendly vehicle’s roominess, interior comforts and safety features in a very unexpected way. Shlesinger, one of the world’s best female comedians, is known for her sharp wit and stand-up comedy that includes insightful commentary on relationships, motherhood and society.

Iliza Shlesinger is featured in a new video featuring the 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer.

“The Family SUV" reveal video, which launched on Thursday, October 23, on the Jeep brand's YouTube channel, "sees Shlesinger determinedly pitching the Jeep brand's marketing team with an off-color campaign idea for the new 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer that causes the executives to blush and quickly try to course correct. Shlesinger won’t be swayed, after all, her pitch is anchored in a real online article calling out some very specific and compelling features of the vehicle ('a rolling Ritz Carlton ... that'll help set the mood,'" according to the press release.

"I love that Jeep went for something different, and they were open to parroting traditional vehicle reveals, and they were so fun to collaborate with. Jeep was looking for a unique and fun way to reintroduce their Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and once I read the script, I obviously couldn't resist, and I just… as a comedian and as an artist, I love creating fun campaigns that make people laugh," she says of working with the brand. "What I love about it is that, you know, Jeep didn't take themselves too seriously, and you're talking to families, you're talking to women, so we were direct without being too direct. This car has something for everyone. And I liked that it was… it was, like, cheeky, and it sort of played with the reveal of a car — and it kept it light, and it kept it funny. In all the moments where it needed to be grounded, it was. I like out-of-the-box advertising, and I think they nailed it," she continues, adding the campaign delivered the "right amount of spicy."

The blonde beauty loved working on the new campaign.

Interior of the car.