Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Reveals Her Secrets to Looking Young Despite Being an 'Elder Millennial'
"The secret to fresh skin is hydrated skin," she exclusively tells OK! about keeping her complexion flawless. "So, take three minutes to actually layer your skincare and make sure to always lock it in with moisturizer to ensure you reap all the benefits of all the wonderful products you put on your face."
"Take the time to take care of your skin and your skin will take care of you," the funny lady explains. "AND use retinol! Bliss has a great line called Youth Got This."
With Shlesinger's new collaboration — which features their Elder Millennial kit — she's able to spread the word to her peers about combating wrinkles and fine lines. "Well, elder millennial is really commentary on when you are a millennial but sort of on the elder end of that spectrum, and Bliss was looking to talk to women around my age, give or take a few years," she notes of how her successful 2018 stand-up special inspired the project.
"So much of everything as we get older begins to get marketed toward younger people," the blonde beauty adds. "As millennials, we're not buying our parents' skincare, but we are also not Gen Z and still have the consumption habits of younger people. We use the internet, we like fun ad campaigns and we also have the money. This was the perfect sweet spot of quality skincare with the right kind of messaging — which is you deserve skincare and you deserve to not shop for it surrounded by 11 year olds."
The partnership is a match made in heaven, as Shlesinger was a big fan of the line before working with them. "Bliss approached me about the campaign and it really just felt like the perfect fit," she says.
"I remember when Bliss was the luxury skincare line at the W Hotel," the Netflix star recalls. "I definitely have used Bliss before, and now that I have been reintroduced to the products as they have been marketed to elder millennials, I have been a big fan of the brand — especially the Drench & Quench Cream to Water Moisturizer and the Bright Idea line."
With this exciting partnership kicking off the new year, Shlesinger knows the best is yet to come! "I think when you're an elder millennial mother-of-two, you look forward to just keeping it together in new and better ways. So, I am looking forward to looking even younger!" she says.