Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Reveals Her Secrets to Looking Young Despite Being an 'Elder Millennial'

With Shlesinger's new collaboration — which features their Elder Millennial kit — she's able to spread the word to her peers about combating wrinkles and fine lines. "Well, elder millennial is really commentary on when you are a millennial but sort of on the elder end of that spectrum, and Bliss was looking to talk to women around my age, give or take a few years," she notes of how her successful 2018 stand-up special inspired the project.

"So much of everything as we get older begins to get marketed toward younger people," the blonde beauty adds. "As millennials, we're not buying our parents' skincare, but we are also not Gen Z and still have the consumption habits of younger people. We use the internet, we like fun ad campaigns and we also have the money. This was the perfect sweet spot of quality skincare with the right kind of messaging — which is you deserve skincare and you deserve to not shop for it surrounded by 11 year olds."