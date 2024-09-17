Comparing Slot Games: What to Know Before You Play

Experienced players know what makes a solid game. Here are some things you can use to compare online fruit games and make sure you’re putting your time into one you’ll love

Anyone who has signed up for a fully licensed and regulated online casino may have noticed the sheer volume of online fruit machines. Game libraries continue to expand on most sites, where new games are added every day. With thousands of games to pick from, it can be challenging to know which to play and which to avoid!

Before you can really have fun, you need to know you’re on a safe, suitable site. There are plenty of reputable sites with thousands of games and even benefits like free spins and welcome bonuses, but there are some look-alikes that you should stay away from.

How to Choose Which Online Fruit Games to Play in 2024

You’re spoiled for choices, but sometimes you just want to get into the game. To make the decision easier and quicker, think about some of these specific factors. Once you make these little decisions, the right game will be easy to find.

●Decide if you prefer an online fruit machine with a progressive jackpot that grows without limit or one with a fixed jackpot capped at a specific multiplier of your stake.

●Consider if you want in-play features and bonus rounds like wild symbols, free spins, or multi-level bonuses that can be triggered randomly.

●Choose whether you want a low, medium, or high volatility machine, depending on whether you prefer frequent smaller wins or less frequent but larger payouts.

●Look for fruit machines from a specific provider if you have a favorite, like Blueprint, Relax, Playtech, or others.

●Decide if you want a simple game with few paylines or a complex one with multiple paylines or win ways, such as a Megaways machine.

●Pick a fruit machine based on a theme you enjoy, such as fishing, ancient Egypt, mythology, or TV and movie themes.