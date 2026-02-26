Conan O'Brien Teases Less Donald Trump Jokes at 2026 Oscars: 'He's Bad for Comedy'

Article continues below advertisement

Conan O’Brien is signaling a tonal shift ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night. The veteran comedian, who will host the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, has suggested viewers shouldn’t expect a steady stream of jokes about President Donald Trump this time around — a notable change after a year filled with pointed political punchlines. “I think he’s bad for comedy,” O’Brien said of Trump during a recent appearance on "The New Yorker Radio Hour" podcast. “There are comedians who, when they talk about Trump, quickly get very angry. And I’ve said this before, but I think it’s possible to surrender your best weapon. Your best weapon is to be funny.”

A Different Tone From Last Year

Source: MEGA Jokes about Donald Trump dominated the 2025 Mark Twain Prize ceremony.

O’Brien’s comments mark a contrast from his appearance at the 2025 Mark Twain Prize ceremony at the Kennedy Center, where he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, just weeks after Trump named himself Kennedy Center chairman and shook up the board.Trump jokes dominated the night, with fellow comedians including John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman and Stephen Colbert taking aim at the president throughout the ceremony. On stage, O’Brien invoked Mark Twain’s words about patriotism and government accountability. “Twain was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He loved America, but knew it was deeply flawed,” he said. “Twain wrote, ’Patriotism is supporting your country all of the time and your government when it deserves it.’”

'You Always Need to Be Funny'

Source: MEGA Conan O’Brien spoke at the Oxford Union and criticized comedians who center their art on anger.

Now, O’Brien appears to be recalibrating. Speaking at the Oxford Union earlier this year, he criticized comedians who center their material on anger rather than humor. “You always need to be funny,” O’Brien said. “You just have to find a way to channel that anger, because good art will always be a perfect weapon against power, but if you’re just screaming and you’re just angry, you’ve lost your best tool in the toolbox.”

Source: MEGA Conan O’Brien described today’s political climate as ‘a fire hose that’s whipping around', making it difficult to make jokes about it.

He added that some comics who repeatedly chant “F Trump” risk being “co-opted” by their own anger. O’Brien has also argued that Trump’s unpredictability makes satire uniquely challenging. “We don’t have a straight line right now,” he said at Oxford, describing today’s political climate as “a very bendy, rubbery line” and “a fire hose that’s whipping around.” In his New Yorker interview, he expanded on that idea. “There’s a lot that’s so bombastic and so outrageous and so unprecedented,” he said, questioning how comedians can top real-life headlines.

What to Expect on Oscar Night

Source: MEGA Conan O’Brien hopes for a streaker to slap him at this year’s Oscars.