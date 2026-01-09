or
Conan O'Brien Says Comedians Need to Be 'Funny' Regardless of Donald Trump's Controversial Actions: 'Art Is the Most Powerful Weapon'

Conan O'Brien feels too many comedians have exchanged their laughter for 'anger' due to Donald Trump's controversial actions.

Jan. 9 2026, Updated 6:18 p.m. ET

Though Donald Trump's appearance, unfounded claims and dance moves have become the butt of endless jokes, Conan O'Brien doesn't see the humor in the Republican's presidency.

While giving advice at a recent Oxford University address, O'Brien insisted that despite people's assumptions, Trump being in office is "not" good for comedy.

Conan O'Brien Feels Donald Trump Has Caused Comedians to Be More Angry Than Funny

Photo of Conan O'Brien insisted Donald Trump 'is not good for comedy.'
Conan O'Brien insisted Donald Trump 'is not good for comedy.'

"Some comics go the route of, 'I'm gonna just say F Trump all the time,' or that's their comedy," the former talk shot host pointed out. "Now, a little bit, you're being co-opted. Because you're so angry, you've been lulled into just saying 'F Trump, F Trump, F Trump, screw this guy.' I think now you've put down your best weapon, which is being funny. And you've exchanged it for anger."

'Art Is the Perfect Weapon Against Power'

O'Brien feels comedians need to stay 'funny' regardless of What Trump says or does.
O'Brien feels comedians need to stay 'funny' regardless of What Trump says or does.

"That person, or any person like that, will say, 'Well, things are too serious now! I don't need to be funny.' And I think, well, if you're a comedian, you always need to be funny," he insisted. "You just have to find a way. You just have to find a way to channel that anger... because good art will always be a great weapon. It will always be a perfect weapon against power."

Added the star, "If you're just screaming and you're just angry, you've lost your best tool in the toolbox."

Donald Trump 'Is Bad for Comedy'

Photo of O'Brien thinks comedians should use their jokes as a 'weapon against power.'
O'Brien thinks comedians should use their jokes as a 'weapon against power.'

This isn't the first time O'Brien has expressed that sentiment, as before the businessman became president for the second time, the comedian stated that his first term "didn’t serve comedy well."

"I actually think Trump has been — people say all kinds of, you know, he’s committed all these different horrible acts. But I think one of the worst is I think he’s bad for comedy," the stand-up comic explained on a 2023 episode of Kara Swisher's podcast.

"You can’t parody something that already has that crazy irregular shape," he added. "It’s not possible."

Photo of Trump's presidency has caused late-night hosts to become more 'angry' than 'funny,' said O'Brien.
Trump's presidency has caused late-night hosts to become more 'angry' than 'funny,' said O'Brien.

O'Brien talked about Trump and his charisma during a 2024 episode of his own podcast as well.

"If Donald Trump weren't saying the things he was saying, and was saying things that are benign, he’d have a lovely speaking voice," insisted his guest for the episode, John Mayer.

"I like when he reads from the teleprompter, then reacts to the teleprompter as he's speaking," the singer joked of the POTUS. "He's sort of reading for the first time. And you can always feel the binary when he goes, oh yeah they should be."

