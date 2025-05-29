or

Who Is Whitney Leavitt's Husband Connor? Meet the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star

Photo of Conner Leavitt
Source: @whitleavitt/Instagram

Learn about Whitney Leavitt's husband, Connor, who appears on the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

By:

May 28 2025, Published 8:12 p.m. ET



Whitney Leavitt shot to fame as one of the standout stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives when Season 1 launched in 2024. Not only did she spark interest with her on-screen drama, but fans also became curious about her husband, Conner Leavitt.


Photo of Conner and Whitney Leavitt
Source: @whitleavitt/Instagram

Whitney and Conner Leavitt met on a double date while playing wingman for their friends.



What Does Conner Leavitt Do for a Living?

Conner revealed to Vulture in May that he works at a fledgling hedge fund. With his managers located in Dubai, he enjoys the flexibility of working from home. Additionally, he likely earns extra income from his appearances on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where he shares the spotlight with Whitney and their family.


Photo of Conner Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Conner Leavitt told 'Vulture' in May that he works at a small, new hedge fund.



The Couple's Connection: From Wingmen to Soulmates

Whitney and Conner's love story began on a double date, where they served as wingmen for their friends. However, their chemistry was undeniable, prompting them to continue their conversation long after their friends departed. They tied the knot in 2016 at a Mormon temple in Provo, Utah.



Meet Their Growing Family

The couple proudly parents three children: Sedona, Liam, and Billy Gene. Whitney's pregnancy with Billy featured prominently in Season 2, culminating in the birth of their youngest son early in the season.


Photo of Conner, Whitney, Sadie, Liam and Billy Gene Leavitt
Source: @whitleavitt/Instagram

Whitney and Conner Leavitt are proud parents of three children: Sedona, Liam and Billy Gene.

MORE ON:
Hulu



"We loved the gender neutrality in the name since we weren't finding out the baby's gender until delivery, which we've never done before," Whitney told People in October 2024 regarding her youngest's name. "The name allowed us to feel connected to the baby without knowing the gender."



Whitney shared an adorable moment captured when Billy met his older siblings. "Upon meeting Billy, they were a bit surprised that they actually didn't get to decide the baby's gender," she said. "But, they've warmed up to him quickly and now all they want to do is hold their new baby brother."


Photo of Conner, Whitney, Sadie, Liam and Billy Gene Leavitt
Source: @whitleavitt/Instagram

The duo share three kids.



Homeowners at Last

Significant milestones marked Conner and Whitney's relationship, including their announcement of a first home purchase in St. George, Utah, in April.

"It's a miracle, WE BOUGHT A HOME! A dream turned reality," she expressed via Instagram. "So much of this was made possible because of you. Thank you for supporting me."



Addressing Lavender Marriage Rumors

After their reality TV debut, speculation surrounding a so-called "lavender marriage" surfaced, defining relationships between queer and heterosexual individuals that can serve to mask the queer person's sexual orientation.


Source: @whitneyleavitt/TikTok

Whitney and Conner have taken these rumors in stride, often using humor to counter them.

In April, Whitney shared a lighthearted TikTok of them dancing, featuring Conner pulling her into frame, spinning her around and leaning in for a kiss.

"Proof this isn't a lavender marriage," read the text overlay on the video. The caption cheekily included "FWB," an acronym for "friends with benefits."

