'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Trailer Teases More Explosive MomTok Drama

Hold onto your horses because the trailer for Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has dropped, and it's as chaotic as expected for the MomTok crew.

Returning stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt are back, but this time they're joined by rookie Miranda McWhorter, who has some serious bones to pick.

McWhorter, 27, was once Paul’s "ex-best friend," and she's ready to "set the record straight" on that infamous TikTok swinging scandal.