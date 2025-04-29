or
'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 Trailer Teases More Explosive MomTok Drama

Composite photos from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu dropped the Season 2 trailer for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' which teased MomTok drama and more!

By:

April 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hold onto your horses because the trailer for Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has dropped, and it's as chaotic as expected for the MomTok crew.

Returning stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt are back, but this time they're joined by rookie Miranda McWhorter, who has some serious bones to pick.

McWhorter, 27, was once Paul’s "ex-best friend," and she's ready to "set the record straight" on that infamous TikTok swinging scandal.

Photo of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast
Source: Hulu/Youtube

The new trailer for 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' just dropped.

Engemann, 30, isn't thrilled about the new addition, expressing her skepticism in the trailer: "anybody that comes in at this point is clout chasing."

"Life has been a blur. MomTok has become a nationwide trend," Taylor declares in the trailer, hinting at the whirlwind chaos they've all been swept into.

But it's not all smooth sailing — relationships are fraying at the seams. Affleck, 25, faces rocky waters with husband Zac Affleck, who's not too pleased about her legendary night out at Chippendales. "You're not allowed to go to the show!" seems to be the bone of contention, featuring a moment in the trailer where Jen stands firm against Zac, 28.

Composite photos of Jen and Zac Affleck’s marriage
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Jen and Zac Affleck’s marriage hits a rough patch after her wild night at Chippendales.

As if that's not dramatic enough, Zac storms off from an emotional chat with Jen, instructing the crew to "cut the cameras."

Don't forget Taylor's rollercoaster romance with Dakota Mortensen! They're navigating the choppy seas of sobriety after welcoming baby Ever True.

Photo of Miranda McWhorter
Source: Hulu/YouTube

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' rookie Miranda McWhorter gets mixed reactions from MomTok.

Then there's Whitney, 31, the self-proclaimed queen of the group, desperate to mend her burned bridges from Season 1 — but Jessi and Mikayla are not keen on giving her another chance, as they accuse her of being "manipulative." In true Whitney fashion, she claps back in a confessional: "I just think everybody needs to get the freaking stick out of their..."

In a surprise twist worthy of a crossover episode, the cast heads to Italy for a wild vacation at Vanderpump Villa's chateau. Drama escalates as Demi engages in a flirty exchange with the staff, but there's trouble brewing when an unknown voice claims Demi sent out a cease and desist about the trip!

"Things went down in Vanderpump Villa," Jen warns, while Demi ominously vows to "dominate her" if attacked by the mystery cast member.

Photo of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast
Source: Hulu/YouTube

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast also went to Italy.

But it wouldn't be complete without a themed party that spirals out of control, culminating in an altercation between two men — prompting police to show up!

The new season promises ALL the twists and turns, featuring 10 episodes set to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on May 15.

