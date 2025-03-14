NEWS Connie Britton Admits She Had a Stay-at-Home Nanny to Help With the 'Difficulties' of Being a Single Mom After Adopting Son Yoby Source: MEGA Connie Britton adopted her son, Eyob 'Yoby,' in 2011.

Connie Britton is getting candid about the struggles of being a single parent. During a sit-down published on Friday, March 14, the White Lotus actress, 58, discussed raising a child solo, as she adopted son Eyob “Yoby” in 2011.

Source: MEGA Connie Britton admitted she 'didn't know what [she] was doing' when becoming a single mom.

“I went into [that chapter of my life] a little bit blindly, not really fully anticipating what it is to be a single mom and how difficult that is, and what you're taking on in doing that,” she explained, noting that she was lucky enough to afford assistance. “I had a stay-at-home nanny. So I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, at least I have help,’” she stated.

The blonde beauty then shared why she decided to adopt over having a child naturally. “I always wanted to be a mom. I thought that maybe I would have a biological child first, perhaps. I didn't know. I knew that I hadn't achieved the kind of partnership that I was looking for to have a spouse and a child together. And so I thought, ‘This is the time, I'm going to start the adoption process,’” she recalled of her making the life-changing choice.

Source: MEGA Connie Britton said she hopes her upcoming project 'The Motherhood' 'changes the narrative about single moms.'

On top of parenting for the first time, the Luckiest Girl Alive star also moved to Nashville, Tenn., shortly after adopting Yoby. “I didn't know a soul. [I] started working 16-hour days, 18-hour days, and had this little baby at home and was like, ‘Ahhhh.’ It was kind of ‘crisis mode’ a little bit because I didn't know what I was doing, and I really didn't have people to rely on,” she stated.

Britton expressed that her latest project The Motherhood — a six-episode series, which is set to release at some point in 2025 on Hallmark+ — explores the life of single mothers and the challenges they face. “I hope that it will change the narrative about single moms, and actually put single moms more in the forefront of our cultural understanding and our cultural empathy. Because we all know and have been inspired by single moms, and I really want to lift them up and give them the respect, dignity and understanding that they deserve,” she raved.

Source: MEGA Connie Britton said she adopted because she knew she 'hadn't achieved the kind of partnership that I was looking for to have a spouse and a child together.'

In addition to The Motherhood, Britton is in the beginning stages of working on Peacock’s upcoming Friday Night Light reboot. Though she admitted the project is “barely on her radar” right now, Britton hopes the new cast has the same “sense of discovery there in terms of what they're committing to and trying to accomplish.”

Source: MEGA 'I really didn't have people to rely on,' Connie Britton said of moving to Nashville shortly after adopting Yoby.

When Britton adopted Yoby she may not have had a committed romance, but she now is happier than ever with producer David Windsor. “What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other. It's not just like, ‘Oh, I found true love.’ It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing,” she stated.