Conscious Commitment: The Green Revolution of Sustainable Engagement Rings

Fashion changes are happening every day, and if you skim over the past 30 years, you will notice ups and downs, rights and lefts, but in jewelry, there were a few classic staples that could not be changed. Among engagement rings, massive solitaire diamond rings ruled for ages, and that's nothing strange as fashion icons like Elizabeth Taylor, named the Queen of Diamonds, and so many others ruled the world of fame and fashion. It is well-known that the 90s in Hollywood were all about that fashion of timeless elegance with big solitaire precious gems. All changed in the 2000s era that introduced colored gems, and one could even say that fashion icons like Kate Middleton started a new trend, in this case, an engagement ring filled with sapphires. A newly set trend also dragged gemstones like rubies and emeralds into the frame, and the 2000s were all about the blue-red-purple color combination. Following the step in all-color directions, people still liked the shine of a diamond and the color of a well-cut gemstone. They thus made a very smooth compromise of using moissanite as they had the shine of a diamond, all kinds of colors, and were more budget-friendly than buying a blueish diamond.

Finally, when the 2020s hit, there was a fundamental shift towards sustainability and making more ethical choices when picking one's gemstone for an engagement ring. One of the first trendsetters would be the Slovenian artisanal jewelry brand called Aurelius Jewelry, based in central Europe, in a country well known for its magical wedding location, Bled. They draw inspiration from the greenery and forests covering this hidden green gem of a country. Aurelius focuses on minimalistic design that goes hand in hand with nature-inspired jewelry elements featuring leaves and branches. Imagine wearing a small forest enclosed in a small gemstone set on your ring that connects you with nature on a whole other level than a diamond ever could. Adding to the all-greenish universe of Moss Agate is a honeycomb or hexagon shape, which is a symbol for a new start and a building block of like. This shape is very popular among bees!

This fresh trend would make the moss agate engagement rings the latest hit for all nature-loving couples looking for sustainable and modern bridal jewelry. Partners have no more excuses to be dull and order a boring colorless stone on a simple band, but they can get involved in the art of getting engaged with style and choose a one-of-a-kind engagement ring. For this reason, Aurelius Jewelry focuses on making custom-made moss agate rings for which their clients can choose the specific gemstone themselves and personalize the ring for their spouse-to-be. To not completely forgo the classics, one can choose moss agate as a central stone and sprinkle tiny diamonds around it, combining the classic elements with the new fashion trend. Let's look at a few of our top moss agate design choices from Aurelius.

Did someone mention a spring wedding on a wildflower meadow overlooking the mountains? Because those are exactly the vibes we are getting from this engagement ring. Secured in four heart-shaped prongs is a Hexagon Moss Agate that sits like a flower bud atop delicate stems—the stem is an elegant gold band with delicate leaves and pavé set diamond accents.

Source: Aurelius Jewelry

The minimalist three-stone design of the Verona Hexagon Moss Agate and Diamond Ring shows us how only a touch of sparkle is enough to make it pop! The two round diamonds bring out the green inclusions of the moss agate and are a great example of how less is more.

Source: Aurelius Jewelry

The hexagon in this Moss Agate and Marquise Diamond Ring is laid sideways, adding a twist to the style and subtly elongating the profile of the ring. If you stare at the moss agate long enough, I swear you can see the vines move like the rainforest greenery after a heavy rainstorm.

Source: Aurelius Jewelry

A whisper of the forest was caught in a gemstone and set in this Hexagon Moss Agate Engagement Ring. The three diamond accents on each side add an unexpected twist to an otherwise minimalist design. But what keeps the ring feeling modern and chic is its V-shaped gold band that transforms into an arrow prong at the tip of the gemstone.

Source: Aurelius Jewelry

There is nothing simple or predictable about the Hexagon Moss Agate and Black Spinel Engagement Ring. This one stands out, and for a good reason. The mossy star of the show is flanked by black spinel and salt and pepper diamonds. With round white diamonds at the ends of the setting, this design creates an interplay of light and shadows reminiscent of the deep parts of the forest.

Source: Aurelius Jewelry

Moss agate engagement rings combined with geometric shapes are the new nature-inspired fashion trend that celebrates individuality and sustainability. Not only will you get a little treasure that even a forest fairy would envy, but you will also support ethical and sustainable gem sourcing. The decision to go green, in more than one way, has never been easier.