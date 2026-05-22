Convicted Murderer Mackenzie Shirilla Begs for Kim Kardashian to 'Get Her Out' of Prison in Newly Exposed Phone Call Behind Bars

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Mackenzie Shirilla is hoping Kim Kardashian can help her get out of prison after being sentenced for the deaths of her boyfriend and his friend. Shirilla — whose case is currently gaining widespread coverage in the Netflix documentary The Crash — and an unidentified person spoke about turning to the A-list star, 45, in an undated jailhouse call from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Ohio.

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Mackenzie Shirilla Wants Kim Kardashian as Her Lawyer

Source: Netflix; MEGA Mackenzie Shirilla believes Kim Kardashian could 'get her out' of prison.

"My mom's like, maybe Kim Kardashian seen [her story] and I was like, 'I hope,'" Shirilla said in audio obtained by a news outlet. "I don't know, you have to figure it out because I'm real nervous and I want Kim Kardashian to be my lawyer." She added, "Kim passed the baby bar. She's a lawyer. She gets innocent people out of jail." During the call, the other person said, "We're gonna have her get you out," to which Shirilla responded, "Tell her I buy all her SKIMS and I only wear SKIMS," referring to Kardashian's shapewear brand. However, the reality star has reportedly taken a hiatus from her legal career since failing the California Bar exam last year.

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Mackenzie Shirilla Was Convicted of Murder in August 2023

Source: Netflix Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted in connection to the deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

Shirilla is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted in August 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the July 2022 deaths of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. Shirilla, who was 17 at the time, was accused of intentionally crashing her vehicle into a brick building at over 100 mph. Russo and Flanagan were declared dead on the scene, while Shirilla survived the crash after being airlifted to a hospital.

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Prosecutors Believed the Accident Was a Botched Murder-Suicide

Source: Netflix Mackenzie Shirilla suffers from POTS, a condition that can cause fainting and dizziness.

Prosecutors claimed the accident was a botched murder-suicide attempt, pointing to her fractured relationship with Russo. In response, Shirilla's legal team argued she suffered from POTS — a medical condition that can cause fainting and dizziness — and had blacked out. She maintains that she cannot remember the crash.

Mackenzie Shirilla's Story Is Featured in Netflix's 'The Crash'

Source: Netflix 'The Crash' debuted on Netflix on May 15.