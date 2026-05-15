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Kim Kardashian Takes Hiatus From California Bar Exam Following Setbacks

photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian paused her law journey after failing the bar exam, but remains determined.

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May 15 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian has decided to take a break from the California Bar exam after last year’s unsuccessful attempt.

Sources close to the reality star state that she skipped the February exam and has no plans to attempt it again in July. Insiders reveal that the fashion mogul will not consider retaking the exam until 2027.

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image of Kim Kardashian is stepping back from the California Bar exam after failing her latest attempt.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is stepping back from the California Bar exam after failing her latest attempt.

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Kardashian, 45, has only attempted the State of California Bar Exam once. However, she has taken the California “baby bar” exam— necessary for her legal apprenticeship program — three times prior, passing on her fourth attempt in 2021.

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image of Sources say she skipped the February test and won’t try again until at least 2027.
Source: MEGA

Sources say she skipped the February test and won’t try again until at least 2027.

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The announcement of her hiatus does not come as a shock for those who have followed Kardashian's legal journey. Last November 2025, she candidly shared her failure to pass the California Bar exam after her July 2025 attempt.

In an Instagram Story, she expressed, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.”

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image of Kim Kardashian previously struggled with the 'baby bar,' passing it on her fourth attempt after multiple tries.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian previously struggled with the 'baby bar,' passing it on her fourth attempt after multiple tries.

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In December 2025, Kardashian admitted that her failure affected her confidence.

She told Time magazine, “I took a minute to process that, and instantly, when I got my results, I didn’t feel good about it. I was really uncomfortable and not confident for a while.”

The pressure of public scrutiny added to her emotional burden.

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Kardashian also revealed that she felt compelled to address her failure publicly, knowing the results would be available online shortly after.

She stated, “So I wanted to mention it first and let people know that it didn’t go my way.”

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image of The reality star admitted the failure affected her confidence, saying she felt 'really uncomfortable and not confident for a while.'
Source: MEGA

The reality star admitted the failure affected her confidence, saying she felt 'really uncomfortable and not confident for a while.'

In the reality series The Kardashians, she described her studying process as overwhelming.

She said, “I’m absolutely gonna cry cause it’s f------ exhausting,” highlighting the physical and mental toll that the preparation had taken on her.

Despite the setbacks, Kardashian remains committed to her legal journey.

She previously stated, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”

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