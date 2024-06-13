Copa América™ Soccer Championships Are Coming; Bet Now With Sportsbet.io!

The United States will host the 48th edition of Copa América™ international men’s soccer championships. Held by South America’s ruling football body CONMEBOL, the tournament is co-organized by CONCACAF.

Kicking-off competition on June 20, the tournament will include 16 teams from 16 different countries. Each team will compete across the United States, with two to three games being played at every location. The stadiums are spread across 10 states on the East Coast, Central Zone, and West Coast, and promise to be dressed in the colors and imagery of this new edition of not just the oldest, but the most exciting national team tournament in the world. The 48th edition of Copa América™ will feature 32 games over the 25 days of competition, 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from Concacaf, as guests.

The Copa América™ games will be held at various locations including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, among others.