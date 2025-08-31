or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dating rumors
OK LogoNEWS

Corey Mylchreest Sparks Romance Rumors After Sizzling Chemistry With 'My Oxford Year' Costar Sofia Carson

Composite Photos of Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson
Source: Mega

Corey Mylchreest and his 'My Oxford Year' costar Sofia Carson sparked dating rumors.

Profile Image

Aug. 31 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Corey Mylchreest turned heads alongside Sofia Carson in their new film, My Oxford Year — but what's brewing in his personal life?

Is the 27-year-old actor single, or is there someone special in the picture?

The Netflix rom-com, based on Julia Whelan's acclaimed novel, premiered earlier this month. In it, Mylchreest plays Jamie, a literature professor, while Carson portrays Anna, who falls for him during her year abroad at the University of Oxford. Their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences, but Mylchreest shared an interesting perspective on creating sparks.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson
Source: Netflix

Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson play love interests in 'My Oxford Year.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Sofia is much more in the camp that it is this intangible thing," he explained in an interview with Us Weekly. "And I think I find it to be more about commitment to the role independently and your willingness to jump and discover what their relationship is."

In the same conversation, Mylchreest expressed his appreciation for getting along with costars, noting, "I'm very lucky in that I haven't had an experience where I don't get on with my scene partner. It makes the day a lot easier."

This camaraderie undoubtedly contributed to their swoon-worthy dynamic, but what about his dating life?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Corey Mylchreest
Source: Mega

Corey Mylchreest hinted at a past relationship with Hannah Holland in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Corey Mylchreest Single?

Recent insights into Mylchreest's romantic status remain elusive. However, he did share that he had a girlfriend while discussing preparations for Queen Charlotte in 2023.

"I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang," he revealed, seemingly referencing British actress Hannah Holland.

Article continues below advertisement

When Were Corey Mylchreest and His Girlfriend Last Spotted?

The last sighting of Mylchreest and Holland together took place at Wimbledon in 2024, where they posed for photos with fellow Bridgerton stars and enjoyed a match.

In a tender moment, Holland rested her head gently on Mylchreest's shoulder.

MORE ON:
dating rumors

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Corey Mylchreest and Sofia Carson
Source: Mega

Corey Mylchreest joked about his love language.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Corey Mylchreest's Love Language?

While his current relationship status remains uncertain, Mylchreest humorously joked about his love language during an August interview with India Today.

"Just gifts. Three times. Gift, gift, gifts. Give me gifts, and I will give you gifts," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Corey Mylchreest
Source: Mega

Corey Mylchreest's current dating status is unclear.

Corey Mylchreest on Starring in Rom-Coms

Discussing his passion for romantic storytelling, Mylchreest told Us Weekly, "In [terms of] storytelling, I think [romantic films are] quite fulfilling. I think a lot of the time, rom-coms can be a bit like medicine."

He added: "They can give a lot of escapism, especially right now. The world's not a very cohesive and happy place. And in times like that, stories that are containing 'com' of the rom-com can give you a bit of a break from everything."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.