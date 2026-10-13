MTV's Cory Wharton Slams Critics as He Defends Not Marrying Taylor Selfridge After 10 Years Together: 'You Guys Are Brainwashed by Society'

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Cory Wharton fired back at criticism that he "wasted" Taylor Selfridge's time by not tying the knot after nearly 10 years together. In a Q&A with fans posted to his Snapchat, Wharton, 35, responded to a question that asked, "Do you feel like you wasted her time after not taking that commitment of marriage?"

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'No Time Was Wasted'

Source: MEGA; @taylorselfridge/Instagram Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge share two daughters.

The Challenge star questioned why he continued to hear same complaint following their split announcement on October 8, emphasizing that "no time was wasted." "People are like, 'Oh my God, you wasted her time!' Wasted time? Do you know how many memories [we have]?" Wharton told his followers. "We have two beautiful kids together ... What are we talking about?"

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Cory Wharton Said 'Society Has it So Mixed Up'

Source: @corywharton/Instagram Cory Wharton called his critics 'brainwashed by society.'

Wharton claimed his critics were "brainwashed by society," and slammed them for judging his relationship with Selfridge. "Society has it so mixed up where it's like, 'Oh my God, you have to get married! You have to have kids!'” he continued. "The only thing we didn’t do was get married. That’s the only thing! So what? One day of being married is going to change and take back all those memories and make them that much better? That's not how it works!" Despite the split, Wharton looked back on their romance fondly, saying they shared "so many laughs" throughout their nearly decade-long romance. "So many memories. Like I said, we went on great vacations," he wrote. "We still work together great as a team. It’s just that the love wasn’t there."

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Inside Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's Relationship

Source: @taylorselfridge/Instagram Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton met while filming 'Ex on the Beach' in 2017.

Wharton and Selfridge, 32, first met while filming MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2017. The pair went public with the relationship in 2019, welcoming their daughters, Mila, in 2020 and Maya, in 2022. Wharton is also a father to his 9-year-old daughter Ryder, whom he shares with his ex Cheyenne Floyd. Selfridge was open about her desire to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged, saying in a March 2024 interview that "clock was ticking." "He's only got so much time," she said at the time. "He's had enough time."

Cory Wharton Announced His Split From Taylor Selfridge on October 8

Source: MEGA; @taylorselfridge/Instagram Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton announced their split in separate statements.