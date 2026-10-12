NEWS MTV's Taylor Selfridge Confirms Split From Cory Wharton After Nearly a Decade, Says She Was 'Sick of Not Getting Basic Respect': 'I Deserve More' Source: @TAYLOR.SELFRIDGE INSTAGRAM Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have decided to part ways. Larry Stansbury Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are calling it quits after nine years together. The Teen Mom stars confirmed their breakup on Thursday, October 8, sharing separate statements on social media about the end of their longtime relationship. “A new chapter. Just me and my girls,” the Challenge star began his Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @TAYLOR.SELFRIDGE/INSTAGRAM The two shared statements on social media about the end of their longtime relationship.

“Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly,” Wharton continued. “I think it's important to be honest about where my life is at this moment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Selfridge Says She 'Deserves More' After Split

Source: @TAYLOR.SELFRIDGE/INSTAGRAM Taylor Selfridge was struggling in the relationship.

While Wharton described their separation as a mutual decision, Selfridge offered a different perspective. “Yes I left,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for 9 years and the father of my two children.” Selfridge added that she believed people could tell their relationship had been struggling in recent years. “I deserve more than that and I'll get it. End of story,” she declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Their Relationship Faced Controversy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @TAYLOR.SELFRIDGE/INSTAGRAM Cory Wharton admitted he was attracted to Izzy Fairthorne while discussing problems in his relationship back home.

The breakup comes after Wharton's interactions with Izzy Fairthorne on The Challenge sparked controversy. During Season 42 of the MTV competition series, Wharton admitted he was attracted to Fairthorne while discussing problems in his relationship back home. After the footage aired in September, Wharton publicly apologized for his behavior, acknowledging that he had crossed boundaries even though the relationship with Fairthorne never became physical.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's relationship troubles weren't entirely new. As OK! previously reported, Wharton and Selfridge sparked breakup rumors in May 2025 after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Months later, Wharton addressed their relationship difficulties, revealing they were still living together despite the speculation. “We're dealing with what we're dealing with outside of you guys,” he explained in September 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

They Share 2 Daughters

Source: @CORYWHARTON_IG/INSTAGRAM Cory Wharton said his daughters will remain his priority.