MTV's Taylor Selfridge Confirms Split From Cory Wharton After Nearly a Decade, Says She Was 'Sick of Not Getting Basic Respect': 'I Deserve More'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are calling it quits after nine years together.
The Teen Mom stars confirmed their breakup on Thursday, October 8, sharing separate statements on social media about the end of their longtime relationship.
“A new chapter. Just me and my girls,” the Challenge star began his Instagram post.
“Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly,” Wharton continued. “I think it's important to be honest about where my life is at this moment.”
Taylor Selfridge Says She 'Deserves More' After Split
While Wharton described their separation as a mutual decision, Selfridge offered a different perspective.
“Yes I left,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I was sick of not getting basic respect from the person I was with for 9 years and the father of my two children.”
Selfridge added that she believed people could tell their relationship had been struggling in recent years.
“I deserve more than that and I'll get it. End of story,” she declared.
Their Relationship Faced Controversy
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The breakup comes after Wharton's interactions with Izzy Fairthorne on The Challenge sparked controversy.
During Season 42 of the MTV competition series, Wharton admitted he was attracted to Fairthorne while discussing problems in his relationship back home.
After the footage aired in September, Wharton publicly apologized for his behavior, acknowledging that he had crossed boundaries even though the relationship with Fairthorne never became physical.
The couple's relationship troubles weren't entirely new.
As OK! previously reported, Wharton and Selfridge sparked breakup rumors in May 2025 after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Months later, Wharton addressed their relationship difficulties, revealing they were still living together despite the speculation.
“We're dealing with what we're dealing with outside of you guys,” he explained in September 2025.
They Share 2 Daughters
Wharton and Selfridge first met while filming MTV's Ex on the Beach in 2017 before officially rekindling their romance in 2019.
They welcomed daughter Mila in 2020 and Maya in 2022. Wharton also shares daughter Ryder, 9, with ex Cheyenne Floyd.
Now, Wharton said his daughters will remain his priority as he adjusts to life after the breakup.
“This chapter is about them, but it's also about me doing the work that I need on myself,” he shared, explaining that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and grow.