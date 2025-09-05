Cory Wharton Reveals Where He Stands With Ex Taylor Selfridge After Split Drama: 'Perfectly Normal'

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton offered an update on his relationship with Taylor Selfridge and confronted rumblings he pays more attention to his eldest daughter, Ryder Wharton, than his other daughters on Snapchat. “Just because you guys don’t see me posting — and you probably do see me posting— like, I live with the other two [daughters], I see them every day,” an angry Cory shared. “Uh-oh, surprise, me and Taylor still live together. Ohhhh! You should be able to tell from the Snaps. Just because I’m not in the content doesn’t mean I’m not around.”

Cory Wharton Addresses Taylor Selfridge Relationship Status

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mtv reality teaa (@mtv_reality_teaa) Source: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram Cory Wharton promised to address things going on with Taylor Selfridge 'when the time is right.'

Cory said he and his ex are “dealing with what we’re dealing with outside of you guys.” “Perfectly normal,” he continued. “I don’t want everybody else to put their little 2 cents on my relationship. It’s very normal, people, OK? Right now my social media’s about me, my little ones, working out, trying to be goofy and my life.” Though he didn't elaborate, he promised he will “open up" in more detail "when the timing is right.” “When I feel like, OK, now we can talk about it,” he added.

Cory Wharton Confirmed He and Taylor Selfridge Are 'Going Through S---'

Source: @corywharton_ig/Instagram Cory Wharton said he and Taylor Selfridge were 'going through s---' in May.

In May, Cory confirmed the pair were “going through s---" after rumors popped up they had split. “I got time today so if ya really want to know what’s going stay locked in and if you want to see me fail f--- k ya…” Cory wrote on X. “Everybody talking out they a-- like you think we tell you what goes on behind closed doors naw. You all see what we want you to see idiots, keep comment[ing] on dumb a-- s--- ya know nothing about.” He said people who want to see him fail have a miserable life.

Cory Reveals If He Cheated on Taylor Selfridge

Source: @corywharton_ig/Instagram Cory Wharton denied cheating on Taylor Selfridge.

“Stay on the sidelines with that bulls---,” he continued. “Kids are invalid and ya don’t give. a f--- about that.” As far as fans who thought their issues were due to him not proposing, he wrote, “Just put a ring on it a fix all the problems. F--- outta here.” He then took aim at the gossip surrounding his love life, stating, “No I didn’t cheat dumba---. We were going through s--- way before this trip idiots.”

Taylor Selfridge Had Issues With Cory Wharton Not Proposing

Source: @corywharton_ig/Instagram Taylor Selfridge previously revealed she was tired of making excuses for Cory Wharton not proposing.