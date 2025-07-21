'Cosby Show' Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was Married Before His Death: Meet His Wife
Malcolm-Jamal Warner was married at the time of his death in 2025, when he tragically passed away at age 54 from an accidental drowning.
Following the Cosby Show alum’s sudden death, fans are curious about his wife, as the actor was famously private about his personal life.
Who Is ‘Cosby Show’ Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s Wife?
Jamal-Warner was married, though he intentionally kept his partner’s identity out of the spotlight to protect his family’s privacy.
Did ‘Cosby Show’ Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Have Children?
Jamal-Warner reportedly welcomed his first child in 2017, according to multiple reports.
What Happened to ‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jamal-Warner died from an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica, a reliable source revealed to a news outlet on July 21.
Jamal-Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner's official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.
Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s Career Began as ‘Theo Huxtable’ on ‘The Cosby Show’
The actor was best known for his role as Billy Cosby’s only son, Theo Huxtable, on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992.
“I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of,” he told People in 2023. “We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other.”
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Launched a Podcast in 2024
In 2024, Jamal-Warner launched his podcast, "Not All Hood," which he hoped would break down barriers between mental health in the Black community. He explained that the podcast was a space where he and his co-hosts, Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelly, could be their “most vulnerable.”
“It's been an interesting experience for me, because it's a place where I feel safe enough to be able to be as vulnerable as I allow myself to be,” he told People at the time. “When we talk about the Black community, we tend to speak of it as a monolith when the reality is there are so many different facets of the Black community, and we wanted to have a space where we can really explore, discuss, and acknowledge all of those different aspects.”
His last episode was released just three days before his death.