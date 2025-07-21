'Cosby Show' Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was Married Before His Death: Meet His Wife

In 2024, Jamal-Warner launched his podcast, "Not All Hood," which he hoped would break down barriers between mental health in the Black community. He explained that the podcast was a space where he and his co-hosts, Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelly, could be their “most vulnerable.”

“It's been an interesting experience for me, because it's a place where I feel safe enough to be able to be as vulnerable as I allow myself to be,” he told People at the time. “When we talk about the Black community, we tend to speak of it as a monolith when the reality is there are so many different facets of the Black community, and we wanted to have a space where we can really explore, discuss, and acknowledge all of those different aspects.”

His last episode was released just three days before his death.