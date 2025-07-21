or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Malcolm-Jamal Warner
OK LogoNEWS

'Cosby Show' Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Was Married Before His Death: Meet His Wife

Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Source: MEGA

Cosby Show's Malcolm-Jamal Warner was married at the time of his death, and fans are curious about his wife, as he was private about his personal life.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was married at the time of his death in 2025, when he tragically passed away at age 54 from an accidental drowning.

Following the Cosby Show alum’s sudden death, fans are curious about his wife, as the actor was famously private about his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is ‘Cosby Show’ Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s Wife?

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner kept the identity of his wife private.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner kept the identity of his wife private.

Jamal-Warner was married, though he intentionally kept his partner’s identity out of the spotlight to protect his family’s privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Did ‘Cosby Show’ Alum Malcolm Jamal-Warner Have Children?

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner welcomed his first child in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner welcomed his first child in 2017.

Jamal-Warner reportedly welcomed his first child in 2017, according to multiple reports.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to ‘Cosby Show’ Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner?

MORE ON:
Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Malcolm-Jamal Warner died while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm-Jamal Warner died while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Jamal-Warner died from an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica, a reliable source revealed to a news outlet on July 21.

Jamal-Warner drowned off the coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News. Warner's official cause of death was asphyxia, police said.

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm Jamal-Warner’s Career Began as ‘Theo Huxtable’ on ‘The Cosby Show’

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner was known for his role as Theo Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show.'
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner was known for his role as Theo Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show.'

The actor was best known for his role as Billy Cosby’s only son, Theo Huxtable, on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992.

“I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of,” he told People in 2023. “We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Launched a Podcast in 2024

image of Malcolm Jamal-Warner launched his podcast in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Malcolm Jamal-Warner launched his podcast in 2024.

In 2024, Jamal-Warner launched his podcast, "Not All Hood," which he hoped would break down barriers between mental health in the Black community. He explained that the podcast was a space where he and his co-hosts, Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelly, could be their “most vulnerable.”

“It's been an interesting experience for me, because it's a place where I feel safe enough to be able to be as vulnerable as I allow myself to be,” he told People at the time. “When we talk about the Black community, we tend to speak of it as a monolith when the reality is there are so many different facets of the Black community, and we wanted to have a space where we can really explore, discuss, and acknowledge all of those different aspects.”

His last episode was released just three days before his death.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.