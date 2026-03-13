Could Jimmy Kimmel's Jokes Boost 'Melania' on Streaming? How Late-Night Mockery May Help the Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary struggled to generate strong momentum in theaters, but its move to streaming could give the film a second life — ironically fueled by the very late-night criticism mocking it. The Amazon-MGM documentary Melania, which cost a reported $75 million, earned about $16.6 million at the box office before arriving on Prime Video just six weeks after its theatrical release. Now, renewed attention from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and other commentators may be putting the film back in the spotlight.

Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Targets 'Melania' Documentary

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel roasted the film during his monologue, calling it 'dreadfully dull.'

Kimmel devoted part of his monologue to roasting the film shortly after it hit streaming, describing the documentary as “dreadfully dull.” “Between this and Sinners, it’s been a big year for vampire movies,” Kimmel joked before critiquing the film’s content. “More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”

Source: MEGA The comedian joked about scenes showing Melania Trump attending fittings and riding in a car.

The comedian also mocked the timing of the first lady promoting the documentary online during a period of geopolitical tension, quipping that it was “not a great look” and suggesting she had “never cared much about optics.” Kimmel highlighted one scene from the film showing a phone call between President Donald Trump and his wife on the night of his election victory, calling the exchange “one of the funniest conversations I’ve ever heard.” “It almost makes me feel a little bad for him,” he added. “She does not care at all.”

When Mockery Becomes Marketing

Source: MEGA A forensic psychiatrist said repeated jokes about the film could spark curiosity.

While the jokes were meant as criticism, some analysts say the attention could still benefit the documentary. “For many people, hearing about something repeatedly — even in a mocking tone — creates curiosity,” explained forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, who is working on a proposal for the American Psychiatric Association to get “Trump Derangement Syndrome” acknowledged as an official diagnosis. “I have been studying the coverage of President Trump by late night talk show hosts. Although most late night hosts have Trump Derangement Syndrome and people do laugh heartily at their jokes poking fun at Trump, it doesn’t necessarily make them dislike Trump more,” Lieberman continued. “In fact, there are some unintended consequences, where people relate to his being mocked and side with him."

Streaming Could Change the Film’s Trajectory

Source: MEGA The documentary may gain visibility as audiences gain more curiosity toward it.