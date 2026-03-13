Could Jimmy Kimmel's Jokes Boost 'Melania' on Streaming? How Late-Night Mockery May Help the Documentary
March 12 2026, Published 11:39 p.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary struggled to generate strong momentum in theaters, but its move to streaming could give the film a second life — ironically fueled by the very late-night criticism mocking it.
The Amazon-MGM documentary Melania, which cost a reported $75 million, earned about $16.6 million at the box office before arriving on Prime Video just six weeks after its theatrical release. Now, renewed attention from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and other commentators may be putting the film back in the spotlight.
Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Targets 'Melania' Documentary
Kimmel devoted part of his monologue to roasting the film shortly after it hit streaming, describing the documentary as “dreadfully dull.”
“Between this and Sinners, it’s been a big year for vampire movies,” Kimmel joked before critiquing the film’s content. “More than anything, this documentary is dreadfully dull. The whole thing is Melania going to fittings, riding in a car, trying on clothes, and interviewing people to work for her.”
The comedian also mocked the timing of the first lady promoting the documentary online during a period of geopolitical tension, quipping that it was “not a great look” and suggesting she had “never cared much about optics.”
Kimmel highlighted one scene from the film showing a phone call between President Donald Trump and his wife on the night of his election victory, calling the exchange “one of the funniest conversations I’ve ever heard.”
“It almost makes me feel a little bad for him,” he added. “She does not care at all.”
When Mockery Becomes Marketing
While the jokes were meant as criticism, some analysts say the attention could still benefit the documentary.
“For many people, hearing about something repeatedly — even in a mocking tone — creates curiosity,” explained forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, who is working on a proposal for the American Psychiatric Association to get “Trump Derangement Syndrome” acknowledged as an official diagnosis.
“I have been studying the coverage of President Trump by late night talk show hosts. Although most late night hosts have Trump Derangement Syndrome and people do laugh heartily at their jokes poking fun at Trump, it doesn’t necessarily make them dislike Trump more,” Lieberman continued. “In fact, there are some unintended consequences, where people relate to his being mocked and side with him."
Streaming Could Change the Film’s Trajectory
She added: “Trump Derangement Syndrome is not only where people illogically project their own dissatisfaction onto Trump and blame him, it also can include people associated with him, like J.D. Vance, Elon Musk and Melania. This is why the late night hosts have jumped on the Melania documentary as the latest target."
“But, in fact, it will alert people to the documentary being available on streaming outlets and will get more people to watch it than were willing to go to movie theaters after Covid19,” Lieberman claimed.
Unlike theatrical releases, streaming platforms allow viewers to sample content with minimal commitment — making curiosity-driven viewing far more likely.
Whether audiences tune in out of genuine interest, political support, or simple curiosity remains to be seen, but in the modern media ecosystem, even harsh punchlines can double as powerful publicity.