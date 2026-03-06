Is 'Melania' a Box Office Bomb or a Strategic Win? Inside Amazon's Gamble on First Lady's Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

When Melania: Twenty Days to History hit 1,500 screens in late January, the question wasn’t whether people would show up — it was whether the numbers would justify the staggering price tag. On paper, the Brett Ratner-directed documentary about First Lady Melania Trump’s return to Washington looked like a risky bet. Amazon MGM reportedly paid $40 million for distribution rights and a companion docuseries, then poured another $35 million into marketing — an unprecedented sum for a nonfiction film. Early projections suggested an opening weekend between $1 million and $5 million.

Opening Weekend Reality Check

Source: MEGA Amazon spent about $75 million on the documentary’s production and marketing.

Two weeks in, Melania had earned $13.5 million domestically and was projected to finish its theatrical run between $16 million and $20 million. That would place it among the higher-grossing political documentaries in recent years. By comparison, 2018’s RBG topped out at $14.4 million and Won’t You Be My Neighbor grossed $22 million. Still, traditional box office math paints a grim picture. Theater owners keep roughly half of ticket sales, meaning Amazon could walk away with only about $10 million — far short of its $75 million outlay.

Audience vs. Critics

Source: MEGA The film earned strong audience scores but weak critic reviews.

If the financial picture is murky, audience reaction has been far more enthusiastic than critical reception. The film earned an “A” CinemaScore and a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes — compared to an 8% critics’ score. At the film’s Washington premiere, Melania adjusted expectations herself. “Some have called this a documentary. It is not,” she said. “It is a creative experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments.” Asked how she would define success, she replied, “For myself, it’s already successful, what we did. And it will speak for itself.”

A Different Definition of Success?

Source: MEGA Melania Trump attended the film’s Washington, D.C., premiere.

Amazon MGM executives have long suggested they measure success differently. Distribution chief Kevin Wilson previously told Variety that theatrical releases serve as “a massive marketing campaign that’s being paid for before the film gets to streaming.” In other words, theatrical runs generate conversation and visibility ahead of a Prime Video debut. And with more than 200 million Prime subscribers globally, streaming may offer a second life for the film — particularly among viewers who wouldn’t purchase a ticket. Still, the optics of Amazon outbidding competitors by roughly $25 million have fueled speculation that the project was about more than box office returns. Critics have questioned whether the lavish spending was a business calculation or a goodwill gesture toward the current administration.

Flop or Flex?

Source: MEGA Amazon positioned the theatrical release ahead of a Prime Video debut.