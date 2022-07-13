From Council House To Dubai Penthouse: The Incredible Journey Of Kaif

Starting His Rise as a Crypto Trader

Kaif’s first investment into cryptocurrencies was one he’d likely advise against now that he’s experienced; he invested all the money he had to his name, some £700, in crypto. After some back and forth, changing his position and then switching it back to his original investment, £700 turned into £30,000. “It was the most money I’d seen in my life, and I truly believed I was going to be rich,” says Kaif. That’s not how it went down, though.

After holding his position through a bearish market, he saw his £30,000 worth of crypto dwindle to just £1,000. This happened in a matter of weeks. That, however, was a turning point for Kaif. “It was at this point I asked myself a simple question,” he explains. “I would either withdraw the money and put it toward further education—I was enrolled in a master’s program in counseling—or double down on crypto and learn how to trade.”

Having witnessed how it’s possible to turn hundreds of pounds into tens of thousands of pounds within days, completely legally, Kaif didn’t have a hard decision in front of him. He went all-in on crypto. It didn’t take too long for Kaif to see that he was onto something big.

“I was still doing my master’s and trading on the side when, one day, I was picked up by an Uber driver who turned out to have some issues with debt, on top of having to provide for his family,” Kaif recalls. “So we came up with a plan that he’ll, once a week, come mine for an hour so I could show him the ropes. After a month, he was good enough to be able to follow a trading plan and my signal. Two years later, he got back in touch to let me know that he was debt-free, free of his mortgage, and that he didn’t have to drive Uber anymore.”