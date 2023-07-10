Rising Country Artist, Madeline Edwards, Unveils a Special Hat Collaboration With Gigi Pip to Celebrate the Launch Of Their Western Collection

Madeline Edwards' decision to collaborate with Gigi Pip is a testament to her versatility and artistic vision. Known for her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Edwards has seamlessly fused her love for music with her distinctive sense of style. Gigi Pip, a brand celebrated for its high-quality and fashionable hats, was the perfect partner to bring Edwards' creative vision to life. “Edwards has worn Gigi Pip hats in the past and has been a big supporter of the brand, so this was a natural collaboration”, says Megan Bailey, Director of Marketing at Gigi Pip. Together, they have created a hat that reflects the essence of Edwards' music while embodying the signature aesthetic of Gigi Pip.

The hat collaboration between Madeline Edwards and Gigi Pip draws inspiration from Edwards' country roots and her personal journey as an artist. The hat embodies a rustic charm infused with modern elements, mirroring the evolution of Edwards' music. The design incorporates the Teddy Cattleman from the collection, evoking a sense of classic Western flair, while the carefully selected materials and details showcase Edwards' contemporary style. The hat represents the perfect balance between tradition and innovation, capturing the essence of Edwards' musical journey and her growth as an artist.