Country Singer Megan Moroney Shows Off Fit Bikini Body During Relaxing Vacation With Friends: Photos
Country singer Megan Moroney welcomed in the new year by kicking back and relaxing.
On Sunday, January 12, the star uploaded several photos from a tropical vacation she took with a few friends after performing in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.
"Here’s proof I took a few days off…. back to writing songs tmrw🤓," she captioned the Instagram shots, which showed her on a boat in a blue bikini, having a drink on the sand and taking a dip in the scenic ocean.
Other snaps included two mini coopers parked in a garage, an ice bath and boats out on the water as the sun set.
"Best week everrrr," commented gal pal Natalie King, who joined her on the trip, while their other traveling buddy Rebecca Turner declared, "Best trip everrrr😍."
Performing at the NYC New Year's Eve celebration was a "full circle moment" for the "Lucky" crooner, 27, whose dad is a Bronx native.
"I’ve been to New York since I was a baby. My dad has six brothers, so I’ve been coming to New York for forever," she told the New York Post. "And I remember being on my grandma’s couch in New Jersey and I would fall asleep around nine, but then I would wake up to see the ball drop and the performers and stuff."
The blonde beauty first got noticed by the music industry when she was a student at the University of Georgia, where she sang at a sorority concert event.
"I literally, at the time, sang three cover songs because I didn’t even have songs yet," she recalled. "I believe it was ‘Mama’s Broken Heart’ by Miranda Lambert and probably a Kacey Musgraves song, maybe like ‘Merry Go ‘Round.'”
Her performance wowed the crowd, which included attendee Chase Rice.
After the show, Rice invited her to perform at one of his own concerts, but he told her she needed to sing something fresh.
"He said, ‘You can open for me next month, but I need you to write an original song,’ so I wrote my first song," Moroney spilled.
These days, Moroney is headlining her own shows and kicking off a tour in February that runs thorough October.
"To be able to have two nights at Radio City [Music Hall] is such a dream come true," the vocalist gushed. "That’s gonna be a pinch-me moment."