Country Singer Niko Moon Sued by Former Publicist

Country singer Nicholas Cowan, a.k.a. Niko Moon has been sued by his former publicist and business partner Zack Teperman.

Country singer Nicholas Cowan, a.k.a. Niko Moon has been sued by his former publicist and business partner Zack Teperman due to a "breach of contract" relating to the pair’s joint Happy Himalayan Water Company, which has been on sale across the U.S. for the past year in stores such as Stinker's, Nugget Markets and more.

A filed complaint in the Davidson County Chancery Court just outside of Nashville, Tenn., reads: “Mr. Teperman, a well-known public-relations specialist and entrepreneur, and his colleague and friend, country music star Nicholas Cowan a/k/a Niko Moon ('Mr. Moon'), worked together to build Happy Himalayan Water Company, LLC (the 'Company' or 'HHWC'), a company selling artesian bottled water featuring pink Himalayan sea salt (the 'Water'). As a reward for all Mr. Teperman’s hard work to make their dream into reality, Mr. Moon unexpectedly and unilaterally terminated the partnership with his friend, Mr. Teperman, just before entering into agreements arranged by Mr. Teperman that would generate millions of dollars in revenue for the Company. Mr. Moon wanted all the profits for himself and chose money over friendship and his and HHWC’s partnership with Mr. Teperman. This lawsuit seeks to remedy those wrongful acts.”

The document goes on to say: “Mr. Teperman and Mr. Moon collaborated on all aspects of the Water and branding of HHWC, from the taste of the Water to the design of the bottle to the social media posts promoting the Company and brand. And without Mr. Teperman, there would be no such going concern as HHWC. Mr. Teperman worked tirelessly to connect Mr. Moon and the Company with a beverage consultant, a bottling plant, and over 30 different vendors interested in selling the Water that Mr. Moon and Mr. Teperman developed together. Mr. Teperman’s contacts, energy, and focus propelled HHWC from an idea into production in just six months. Despite Mr. Teperman’s efforts, he never received any compensation from the Company before Mr. Moon unilaterally attempted to dissolve the partnership.”