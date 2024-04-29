Couple Uses Paris Hilton-Inspired Carl's Jr. Parody to Overcome Tragic Loss

Becoming parents is a highlight in many people’s lives. For some, it is the ultimate goal—a chance to begin a future wherein two people can usher in the next generation. For Jason Shafton (40) and Alyssa Fox (31), the anticipation of being parents to new twins was something they had dreamed of. However, when tragedy struck the young couple, and they went home without their twins, many hopes and dreams disappeared along with them.

Having planned a photo shoot in anticipation of their newborns’ arrival, Alyssa and Jason had ordered several things in advance. This even included a new vehicle to fit their family’s growing size. But when the twins didn’t survive the labor process, the couple canceled the larger vehicle and ordered two new separate vehicles, one being a Porsche. When they became pregnant again three months later, they were excited about the prospects of the future.

“One night I was like, hey, we should do the maternity shoot for this baby in front of the Porsche,” Alyssa said.

She then thought of a 2005 ad for Carl’s Junior, in which Paris Hilton, in high heels and a sleek bathing suit, was eating a cheeseburger while washing her car. This idea, which might have seemed silly to some, spurred Alyssa and Jason on a project that would provide them with something memorable to help them heal.