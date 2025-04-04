Courteney Cox and David Arquette 'Still Have a Strong Friendship' After Their Divorce: 'She Has So Much Respect' for Him
Courteney Cox and David Arquette finalized their divorce in 2013, but an insider recently confirmed the pair’s friendship is still in a good place.
“Of course, Courteney and David still have a strong friendship,” a source dished, noting she has so much respect for him that she fought to get him to return to the Scream franchise. “They both see the Scream movies as a huge part of their careers and personal stories, but David would not be back in the cast if Courteney hadn’t insisted on it.” After agreeing to return for Scream 7 as her iconic character Gale Weathers, the insider confirmed Cox had a lot of pull on the project and used that to insist Arquette be given a shot by producers.
“Rebuilding the Scream franchise from the ground up has been a huge part of Courteney’s life for the last year after the original plans for the seventh film imploded and the stars and director left the project,” they shared. “Courteney has helped turn the re-imagined movie into a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the classic 1996 original, bringing back Matthew Lillard and even her ex-husband David into the cast, despite the fact that their characters had been definitively killed off in previous installments.”
As for why she wanted Arquette in Scream 7 so badly, the source detailed Cox “needs him by her side to make the special tone and comedy of the Scream franchise work, especially now that the original ensemble is going to be back at the center of the story.” Arquette’s character Dewey died in the fifth installment of the franchise, so it is unknown how he will return, with the source noting that’s “up to original Scream creator Kevin Williamson, who Courteney also personally pressed back into service to work on these movies.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“She sees these films as a family affair and takes her work on this film in particular incredibly personally,” they added. “ It wouldn’t be a fulfilling experience for her if David wasn’t strongly featured and they couldn’t put their famous chemistry to the test once again.”
The insider concluded by sharing it’s taken “a full year of dealmaking to put this movie together,” but they’re “finally getting underway with filming” and will see if “all that work is actually going to pay off.”
In Touch initially spoke to the source regarding Cox.