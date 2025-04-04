or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Courteney Cox
OK LogoNEWS

Courteney Cox and David Arquette 'Still Have a Strong Friendship' After Their Divorce: 'She Has So Much Respect' for Him

Photo of Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox and David Arquette 'still have a strong friendship' after their divorce, an insider confirmed.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Courteney Cox and David Arquette finalized their divorce in 2013, but an insider recently confirmed the pair’s friendship is still in a good place.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox 'fought' to get David Arquette to returtn to the 'Scream' franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

“Of course, Courteney and David still have a strong friendship,” a source dished, noting she has so much respect for him that she fought to get him to return to the Scream franchise. “They both see the Scream movies as a huge part of their careers and personal stories, but David would not be back in the cast if Courteney hadn’t insisted on it.” After agreeing to return for Scream 7 as her iconic character Gale Weathers, the insider confirmed Cox had a lot of pull on the project and used that to insist Arquette be given a shot by producers.

“Rebuilding the Scream franchise from the ground up has been a huge part of Courteney’s life for the last year after the original plans for the seventh film imploded and the stars and director left the project,” they shared. “Courteney has helped turn the re-imagined movie into a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the classic 1996 original, bringing back Matthew Lillard and even her ex-husband David into the cast, despite the fact that their characters had been definitively killed off in previous installments.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of David Arquette
Source: MEGA

A source said David Arqutte would not be back for 'Scream 7' if 'Courteney hadn't insisted on it.'

Article continues below advertisement

As for why she wanted Arquette in Scream 7 so badly, the source detailed Cox “needs him by her side to make the special tone and comedy of the Scream franchise work, especially now that the original ensemble is going to be back at the center of the story.” Arquette’s character Dewey died in the fifth installment of the franchise, so it is unknown how he will return, with the source noting that’s “up to original Scream creator Kevin Williamson, who Courteney also personally pressed back into service to work on these movies.”

MORE ON:
Courteney Cox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Courteney Cox
Source: MEGA

An insider dished Courteney Cox needs David Arquette for 'Scream 7' to 'make the special tone and comedy of the Scream franchise work.'

Article continues below advertisement

“She sees these films as a family affair and takes her work on this film in particular incredibly personally,” they added. “ It wouldn’t be a fulfilling experience for her if David wasn’t strongly featured and they couldn’t put their famous chemistry to the test once again.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox and David Arquette finalized their divorce in 2013.

The insider concluded by sharing it’s taken “a full year of dealmaking to put this movie together,” but they’re “finally getting underway with filming” and will see if “all that work is actually going to pay off.”

In Touch initially spoke to the source regarding Cox.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.