Courteney Cox and David Arquette 'Still Have a Strong Friendship' After Their Divorce: 'She Has So Much Respect' for Him

“Of course, Courteney and David still have a strong friendship,” a source dished, noting she has so much respect for him that she fought to get him to return to the Scream franchise. “They both see the Scream movies as a huge part of their careers and personal stories, but David would not be back in the cast if Courteney hadn’t insisted on it.” After agreeing to return for Scream 7 as her iconic character Gale Weathers, the insider confirmed Cox had a lot of pull on the project and used that to insist Arquette be given a shot by producers.

“Rebuilding the Scream franchise from the ground up has been a huge part of Courteney’s life for the last year after the original plans for the seventh film imploded and the stars and director left the project,” they shared. “Courteney has helped turn the re-imagined movie into a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of the classic 1996 original, bringing back Matthew Lillard and even her ex-husband David into the cast, despite the fact that their characters had been definitively killed off in previous installments.”