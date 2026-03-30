or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Courtney Stodden
OK LogoHEALTH

Courtney Stodden Health Bombshell: Model Blames Delayed Tourette's Diagnosis for 'Weird' Behavior in Infamous 2011 Teen Bride Interview

Photo of Courtney Stodden
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden was diagnosed with a neurological disorder, and said it was the reason behind her ‘weird’ behavior in a 2011 interview with ex Doug Hutchison.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 30 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden revealed the neurological reason behind her "weird" behavior in an infamous 2011 interview as a teen bride alongside her then-husband, Doug Hutchison.

"They made a moment into a joke… but there was a reason. there’s a part of my story no one ever understood," Stodden, 31, wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, March 30, alongside a clip of the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Shares 2011 Throwback Interview Clip

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison married in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison married in 2011.

In the short throwback clip, Stodden and Hutchison, 65, sat down with ABC News' Lara Spencer for an interview shortly after the influencer married the 51-year-old actor at 16.

Stodden can be seen sitting beside the Green Mile actor, pursing her lips multiple times before briefly sticking out her tongue. Her mouth appeared tense as she looked him up and down.

"As an adult — I was diagnosed with having suffered from Tourette's syndrome… and for most of my childhood I lived with tics I couldn’t control," she revealed in her caption. "Stuttering… eye squinting… mouth movements… muscle tension… things my body needed to release whether I wanted to or not."

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden 'Hid' Her Neurological Disorder

Photo of Courtney Stodden explained that her symptoms began when she was a child.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden explained her symptoms began when she was a child.

Stodden explained her symptoms began when she "was very young," and while she outgrew the seizures she used to experience, she said, "the tics stayed."

"I never talked about it before… because I was ashamed. I didn’t want to out myself. I thought it would make me look weird, like something was 'wrong' with me," she told her followers. "So i hid it ... I tried to make it look intentional. I tried to make it look s--- because I was a child… trying to be seen as a woman."

MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Courtney Stodden Said Her Tourette's Resurfaced Following Her Wedding

Photo of Courtney Stodden revealed her Tourette's symptoms returned following her 2011 marriage.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden revealed her Tourette's symptoms returned following her 2011 marriage.

Stodden explained that the disorder began to "quiet down" around her 13th birthday, but it resurfaced during the first interview following her 2011 wedding.

"My nerves brought it right back to the surface, that moment people turned into a meme… people thought I was on something," she said in the caption. "I wasn’t, there was no alcohol, no pills. nothing in my system ... what you were seeing… was a little girl with Tourette’s under pressure, being watched, trying to hold herself together."

Courtney Stodden Finalized Divorce in 2020

Photo of Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison finalized their divorce in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison finalized their divorce in 2020.

Stodden finalized her divorce from Hutchison in 2020, following multiple separations, after their relationship drew intense media scrutiny over their age gap.

Years later, she served as an executive producer on the Lifetime biopic chronicling their marriage.

“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong,” she exclusively told OK! in October 2025 about documenting her experience. "'All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.