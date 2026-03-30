Courtney Stodden Health Bombshell: Model Blames Delayed Tourette's Diagnosis for 'Weird' Behavior in Infamous 2011 Teen Bride Interview
March 30 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Courtney Stodden revealed the neurological reason behind her "weird" behavior in an infamous 2011 interview as a teen bride alongside her then-husband, Doug Hutchison.
"They made a moment into a joke… but there was a reason. there’s a part of my story no one ever understood," Stodden, 31, wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, March 30, alongside a clip of the interview.
Courtney Stodden Shares 2011 Throwback Interview Clip
In the short throwback clip, Stodden and Hutchison, 65, sat down with ABC News' Lara Spencer for an interview shortly after the influencer married the 51-year-old actor at 16.
Stodden can be seen sitting beside the Green Mile actor, pursing her lips multiple times before briefly sticking out her tongue. Her mouth appeared tense as she looked him up and down.
"As an adult — I was diagnosed with having suffered from Tourette's syndrome… and for most of my childhood I lived with tics I couldn’t control," she revealed in her caption. "Stuttering… eye squinting… mouth movements… muscle tension… things my body needed to release whether I wanted to or not."
Courtney Stodden 'Hid' Her Neurological Disorder
Stodden explained her symptoms began when she "was very young," and while she outgrew the seizures she used to experience, she said, "the tics stayed."
"I never talked about it before… because I was ashamed. I didn’t want to out myself. I thought it would make me look weird, like something was 'wrong' with me," she told her followers. "So i hid it ... I tried to make it look intentional. I tried to make it look s--- because I was a child… trying to be seen as a woman."
- Courtney Stodden Writing A Tell-All Book About 'Toxic' Marriage To Doug Hutchison — 'I Am Going Through PTSD'
- Courtney Stodden Reveals She Hid Her Depression Behind A 'Mask' For Years And Urges Fans To Seek Help
- Courtney Stodden Opens Up About Suicide Attempt After Finalizing Divorce From Doug Hutchison
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Courtney Stodden Said Her Tourette's Resurfaced Following Her Wedding
Stodden explained that the disorder began to "quiet down" around her 13th birthday, but it resurfaced during the first interview following her 2011 wedding.
"My nerves brought it right back to the surface, that moment people turned into a meme… people thought I was on something," she said in the caption. "I wasn’t, there was no alcohol, no pills. nothing in my system ... what you were seeing… was a little girl with Tourette’s under pressure, being watched, trying to hold herself together."
Courtney Stodden Finalized Divorce in 2020
Stodden finalized her divorce from Hutchison in 2020, following multiple separations, after their relationship drew intense media scrutiny over their age gap.
Years later, she served as an executive producer on the Lifetime biopic chronicling their marriage.
“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought 'I'm ready. I'm strong,” she exclusively told OK! in October 2025 about documenting her experience. "'All my wounds are healed.' I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and groomed and not realizing what's happening.”