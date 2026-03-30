Courtney Stodden Health Bombshell: Model Blames Delayed Tourette's Diagnosis for 'Weird' Behavior in Infamous 2011 Teen Bride Interview

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Courtney Stodden revealed the neurological reason behind her "weird" behavior in an infamous 2011 interview as a teen bride alongside her then-husband, Doug Hutchison. "They made a moment into a joke… but there was a reason. there’s a part of my story no one ever understood," Stodden, 31, wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, March 30, alongside a clip of the interview.

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Courtney Stodden Shares 2011 Throwback Interview Clip

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison married in 2011.

In the short throwback clip, Stodden and Hutchison, 65, sat down with ABC News' Lara Spencer for an interview shortly after the influencer married the 51-year-old actor at 16. Stodden can be seen sitting beside the Green Mile actor, pursing her lips multiple times before briefly sticking out her tongue. Her mouth appeared tense as she looked him up and down. "As an adult — I was diagnosed with having suffered from Tourette's syndrome… and for most of my childhood I lived with tics I couldn’t control," she revealed in her caption. "Stuttering… eye squinting… mouth movements… muscle tension… things my body needed to release whether I wanted to or not."

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Courtney Stodden 'Hid' Her Neurological Disorder

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden explained her symptoms began when she was a child.

Stodden explained her symptoms began when she "was very young," and while she outgrew the seizures she used to experience, she said, "the tics stayed." "I never talked about it before… because I was ashamed. I didn’t want to out myself. I thought it would make me look weird, like something was 'wrong' with me," she told her followers. "So i hid it ... I tried to make it look intentional. I tried to make it look s--- because I was a child… trying to be seen as a woman."

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Courtney Stodden Said Her Tourette's Resurfaced Following Her Wedding

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden revealed her Tourette's symptoms returned following her 2011 marriage.

Stodden explained that the disorder began to "quiet down" around her 13th birthday, but it resurfaced during the first interview following her 2011 wedding. "My nerves brought it right back to the surface, that moment people turned into a meme… people thought I was on something," she said in the caption. "I wasn’t, there was no alcohol, no pills. nothing in my system ... what you were seeing… was a little girl with Tourette’s under pressure, being watched, trying to hold herself together."

Courtney Stodden Finalized Divorce in 2020

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison finalized their divorce in 2020.