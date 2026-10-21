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Courtney Stodden Defends 'Beautiful' Kylie Jenner After Adrienne Curry Bashed Her Victoria's Secret Debut: 'Are We Seriously Doing This?'

images of Courtney Stodden, Kylie Jenner, and Adrianne Curry.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden came to Kylie Jenner's defense after Adrianne Curry criticized the reality star.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

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Courtney Stodden came to Kylie Jenner's defense after former America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry criticized the reality star's body and questioned her place on the Victoria's Secret runway.

"Wait, Adrianne Curry said Kylie Jenner doesn't have a model's body? Are we seriously doing this in 2026?" Stodden said in a TikTok video. "Kylie looked so f------ beautiful in that bra, the wings. Like, she just looks so beautiful, and I loved it."

Curry's backlash followed Jenner's appearance at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18, where she wore the brand's $50 million diamond-studded Fantasy Bra and signature angel wings.

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Source: @COURTNEYSTODDEN/INSTAGRAM

Courtney Stodden slammed Adrianne Curry in a TikTok video.

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Stodden Calls Out Curry's 'Brutal' Comments

image of Stodden cited her own experience with public body shaming while condemning Curry's remarks about Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Stodden cited her own experience with public body shaming while condemning Curry's remarks about Jenner.

Stodden took issue with Curry's remarks, particularly given the former model's experience in an industry that has long faced scrutiny over its treatment of women's bodies.

"Adrianne, you were on America's Next Top Model. That whole era was so brutal to women. Like, why are you still doing this s---?" Stodden questioned.

Drawing on her own experience with public scrutiny, Stodden explained, "Because women hear you saying Kylie's body isn't good enough and think, 'Well, what the f--- is mine?' And, like, I've had my body publicly picked apart for years."

"Anyways, yeah, it p----- me off. You wanted another model to wear that bra? Fine, say that. But what the f--- did you accomplish by going after her?" she added.

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Curry Questions Jenner's Victoria's Secret Runway Debut

image of Curry argued that Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra should have gone to an established Victoria's Secret Angel.
Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE

Curry argued that Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra should have gone to an established Victoria's Secret Angel.

Curry made her objections clear during a livestream on Monday, October 19.

"Nothing against Kylie Jenner, you're not a f------ model," Curry said.

"I don't know why they put her in the mega bra," she said. "That's for the belle of the ball. That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel. That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner."

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Curry Says Victoria's Secret 'Wont Take a Chance'

image of Curry cited Adriana Lima as an example of the brand's history of nurturing modeling talent.
Source: MEGA

Curry cited Adriana Lima as an example of the brand's history of nurturing modeling talent.

Curry also pointed to Adriana Lima, who returned to the Victoria's Secret runway for the 21st time at age 45, as an example of the brand's previous casting approach.

Curry claimed the company "won't take a chance on new models that they discovered walking in Brazil," referencing Lima's early modeling career.

"She wasn't a big influencer. No one knew her," Curry said, describing Lima as "perfect."

Courtney Previously Mocked Kylie

image of Stodden's defense of Jenner marked a departure from her 2016 parody of the cosmetics mogul.
Source: MEGA

Stodden's defense of Jenner marked a departure from her 2016 parody of the cosmetics mogul.

In 2016, Stodden shared a series of videos in which she appeared as "Courtney Cardashian," a character seemingly inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In one since-deleted clip, Stodden appeared to poke fun at Jenner's successful cosmetics business.

"Get my new lip kit. I'm Courtney Cardashian with a C," Stodden said.

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