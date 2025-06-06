Courtney Stodden Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Bikini While Eating a Veggie Burger: See the 'Salty and Sultry' Photos

Courtney Stodden marked National Veggie Burger Day on Thursday, June 5, by sharing footage of herself enjoying the grub while soaking up the sun in a tiny light beige bikini .

"Being a woman who chooses compassion with a side of sass? That’s power. That’s control. That’s main character energy," she declared. "We’re not just eating clean — we’re eating consciously, seductively, and with the full force of our feminine fire. A veggie burger isn’t just a patty — it’s a whole d--- statement. It’s 'I don’t need meat to be fierce.' It’s 'Yes, I’ll take the avocado, and no, I won’t apologize for it.' It’s juicy, messy, bold, and unapologetically good for your body and the planet."

"Whether you’re rocking heels or hoodies, your choice to eat plant-based is s--- AF — because nothing’s hotter than a woman who gives a d---," Stodden continued in the fun post. "So spice up your ketchup game, and take a big, bossy bite of that veggie burger. Let the juices drip like you run the world — because, babe, you do."

She concluded her caption with, "Salty. Sultry. Sustainable. For the baddies with brains, hearts, and a plant-powered bite."

The blonde bombshell also shared a video of herself eating the burger and appearing to happily bop along to a song. The stunning star was makeup-free in the post.