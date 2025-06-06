Courtney Stodden Flaunts Her Curves in Tiny Bikini While Eating a Veggie Burger: See the 'Salty and Sultry' Photos
Looking like a snack!
Courtney Stodden marked National Veggie Burger Day on Thursday, June 5, by sharing footage of herself enjoying the grub while soaking up the sun in a tiny light beige bikini.
"We’re serving plant-based realness hotter than the grill, honey. 🌱✨," the model's post began.
Courtney Stodden Celebrates National Veggie Burger Day in a Bikini
"Being a woman who chooses compassion with a side of sass? That’s power. That’s control. That’s main character energy," she declared. "We’re not just eating clean — we’re eating consciously, seductively, and with the full force of our feminine fire. A veggie burger isn’t just a patty — it’s a whole d--- statement. It’s 'I don’t need meat to be fierce.' It’s 'Yes, I’ll take the avocado, and no, I won’t apologize for it.' It’s juicy, messy, bold, and unapologetically good for your body and the planet."
"Whether you’re rocking heels or hoodies, your choice to eat plant-based is s--- AF — because nothing’s hotter than a woman who gives a d---," Stodden continued in the fun post. "So spice up your ketchup game, and take a big, bossy bite of that veggie burger. Let the juices drip like you run the world — because, babe, you do."
She concluded her caption with, "Salty. Sultry. Sustainable. For the baddies with brains, hearts, and a plant-powered bite."
The blonde bombshell also shared a video of herself eating the burger and appearing to happily bop along to a song. The stunning star was makeup-free in the post.
Fans Praise the Star for Promoting Vegetarianism
Fans cheered on Stodden in the comments section, with one writing, "Thank you. The vegan community loves you," and another noting, "U make those look so good...headed out for veggie patties 🥰."
PETA also appreciated her words, writing, "Preach, vegan queen 👏👑 What a beautiful description of the fierce radiance that shines within us when we make compassionate choices. Keep on changing the world and saving animals, one veggie burger at a time 🍔🫶."
Courtney Stodden Spreads Body Positivity
Aside from promoting a plant-based lifestyle, Stodden often uses her social media page to spread body positivity.
As OK! reported, she hit back at an Instagram troll last month who called her out for having cellulite in a bikini snap.
"Ah, cellulite — just one of the millions of normal, beautiful things about women’s bodies that sends fragile little men into full meltdown mode. It’s wild how 90% of us rock it, yet it’s always some sad potato-shaped keyboard warrior trying to act like he’s got a say," she quipped. "Newsflash: women’s bodies aren’t made for your ridiculous approval — that’s reserved for your little blow-up doll. Now kiss my sweet aaaaaaaa$$$$$$$."