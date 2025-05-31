Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Shows Off Her Butt as She Rocks Her 'Cellulite'
Courtney Stodden, 30, shared a playful photo of herself on Friday, May 30, in an animal print bikini by the pool, where she confidently gazed into the camera for her most recent selfie.
Despite her radiance, Stodden shared a screenshot of a social media thread where critics weighed in heavily about the apparent “cellulite” on her butt, comparing it to “cottage cheese” and saying she needed to “lose 10 kilos.”
After reading the feedback, the model penned an encouraging statement in her Instagram caption, where she defended the female body and its worth.
Courtney Stodden Defends Her 'Cellulite'
“Ah, cellulite — just one of the millions of normal, beautiful things about women’s bodies that sends fragile little men into full meltdown mode,” she wrote.
“It’s wild how 90% of us rock it, yet it’s always some sad potato-shaped keyboard warrior trying to act like he’s got a say,” Stodden continued. “Newsflash: women’s bodies aren’t made for your ridiculous approval — that’s reserved for your little blow-up doll. Now kiss my sweet aaaaaaaa$$$$$$$.”
Recently, Stodden has become more vocal on her social media about “redefining beauty” and “self-love.”
Just days before she posted her bikini-clad selfie, she shared a smoldering series of herself in a red-hot bathing suit. In her caption, she spoke about being too hard on her physical appearance in the past — something she’s now proud to call her own.
“Too skinny? Too curvy? Too much? Cool, I’ll be all of it,” she wrote. “I’ve spent years battling my body — now we’re besties. No makeup. No apologies. Just vibes. If that bothers you, hydrate and scroll.”
As the model continues to embark on her healing journey, she recently revealed that she dissolved her lip fillers, which she’s had injected since she was 17 years old.
Courtney Stodden Declares She Is 'Enough'
“And just now, for the first time, l’m beginning to learn that l am enough,” she said about her decision to be more natural.
Though Stodden is happily married to film director Jared Safier, she was once in a hopeless marriage with actor Doug Hutchison.
The model married Hutchison when she was 16 years old, separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2020.
Courtney Stodden Says She Was 'Shattered' During Her Marriage to Doug Hutchison
In an Instagram post from May 20, which would have been her and Hutchison’s 14th wedding anniversary, Stodden reflected on her tumultuous relationship, which she said she was proud of surviving.
“14 years ago, a 16-year-old girl stepped into a world that would try to break her,” she recounted. “Relentlessly bullied, mocked, told to end her life. Violated. Shattered. Lost in pain she never asked for.”
“But she survives… Today is a sacred reminder: we are not defined by what was done to us — we are defined by the fire it forged within us,” she continued. “By how we rise. By how we protect the little girl who still lives inside us, fiercely and unapologetically.”
“I will never let anyone silence her again,” she added. “I wake up for her. I fight for her. And every day, I choose to stand in my power. To every woman reading this: you are not alone. You are not broken. You are becoming.”