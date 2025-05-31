Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Shows Off Her Butt as She Rocks Her 'Cellulite'

Courtney Stodden, 30, shared a playful photo of herself on Friday, May 30, in an animal print bikini by the pool, where she confidently gazed into the camera for her most recent selfie.

Despite her radiance, Stodden shared a screenshot of a social media thread where critics weighed in heavily about the apparent “cellulite” on her butt, comparing it to “cottage cheese” and saying she needed to “lose 10 kilos.”

After reading the feedback, the model penned an encouraging statement in her Instagram caption, where she defended the female body and its worth.